OPPO Find X2 series owners can now try out ColorOS 12 beta with Android 12

After rolling out a ColorOS 12 beta based on Android 12 to Find X3 Pro last month, OPPO is now bringing the latest version of its custom skin to three more phones: the Find X2, Find X2 Pro, and Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition. This matches OPPO’s recently released ColorOS 12 beta rollout schedule, which mentioned the Find X2 series would receive the beta update sometime in November.

Hands-on with ColorOS 12 based on Android 12: Here’s everything new in the latest update for OPPO smartphones

Earlier today, OPPO announced a closed beta program of ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 for the Find X2 series. The program is currently open to the Find X2, Find X2 Pro, and Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition users in India and Indonesia. Seats are limited since it’s a closed beta; OPPO is looking for 5,000 beta testers across all three phones. If you own any of these phones and want to try out the Android 12 beta, head over to Settings > Software Update and tap on the gear icon. On the next screen, select “Apply for Beta Version”> Update Beta Version and follow along and on-screen instructions to apply. Once your application is approved, you should receive the update via an OTA.

Our #ColorOS12 beta upgrade based on #Android12 is here! If you are in , the following devices are eligible to apply for the beta upgrade ⭕ Find X2

⭕ Find X2 Pro

⭕ Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition pic.twitter.com/g9wkyaT0gR — ColorOS (@colorosglobal) November 15, 2021

The ColorOS 12 beta program allows the Find X2 series owners to try out an early version of Android 12 ahead of the public release. That brings us to the next question: when does OPPO plan to release the final Android 12 update to these phones? OPPO hasn’t shared any specific timeline, but it’s safe to assume the public rollout won’t happen until next year.

