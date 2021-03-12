OPPO’s standard Find X3 features similar hardware to the Pro but costs a lot less
OPPO finally unveiled its new Find X3 series yesterday, with the Find X3 Pro leading the charge as the most premium offering and Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite tagging along as premium mid-range options. But it turns out there’s one more member in the lineup that largely flew under the radar: the Find X3. The OPPO Find X3 slots below the Find X3 Pro, and except for the chipset and memory, it’s pretty much identical to the Pro model in every respect.
OPPO Find X3: Specifications
|Specification
|OPPO Find X3
|Build
|Glass sandwich with an aluminum alloy frame
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Security
|Rear Camera(s)
Video:
|Front Camera(s)
|Port(s)
|USB 3.1 Type-C
|Audio
|Connectivity
|Software
|ColorOS 11.2 based on Android 11
|Other Features
The OPPO Find X3 (via Pocketnow) is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC instead of the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 chipset used by its Pro sibling. It packs 8GB RAM, as opposed to 12GB on the Find X3 Pro, with 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. The rest of the specifications are all too familiar: you get a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate; a quad-camera setup comprised of two 50MP sensors, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 3MP macro lens, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging support.
Pricing and Availability
The OPPO Find X3 is limited to China for now. It comes in Pearl White, Glossy Black, and Blue colors. There are two variants: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, with the base model priced at CNY 4,499 (~$693) and the top model coming in at CNY 4,999 (~$770). It will go on sale across China starting March 19.
The standard Find X3 offers a fantastic value proposition considering it costs significantly less than the Pro model while still offering pretty much the same experience in the same body. For reference, the base model of the OPPO Find X3 Pro retails at CNY 5,499 (~$848), while the 12GB + 256GB costs around CNY 5,999 (~$925). It’s unclear whether OPPO plans to bring the vanilla Find X3 to global markets or remain exclusive to the Chinese market.