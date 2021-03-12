OPPO’s standard Find X3 features similar hardware to the Pro but costs a lot less

OPPO finally unveiled its new Find X3 series yesterday, with the Find X3 Pro leading the charge as the most premium offering and Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite tagging along as premium mid-range options. But it turns out there’s one more member in the lineup that largely flew under the radar: the Find X3. The OPPO Find X3 slots below the Find X3 Pro, and except for the chipset and memory, it’s pretty much identical to the Pro model in every respect.

OPPO Find X3: Specifications

Specification OPPO Find X3 Build Glass sandwich with an aluminum alloy frame Dimensions & Weight 163.6 x 74 x 8.26mm

193g Display 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO

3216 x 1440 pixels (525 PPI)

120Hz Adaptive refresh rate (5-120Hz)

240Hz touch sampling rate

1,300 nits peak brightness

8192 brightness levels

5000000:1 contrast ratio

10-bit color

HDR10+ certified

100% DCI-P3 coverage, 97% NTSC coverage

0.4 JNCD

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

1x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 3.2GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 650 GPU RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR4X RAM

128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast wired charging (0-100% in ~ 35 minutes)

30W AirVOOC fast wireless charging

10W reverse wireless charging Security In-display fingerprint sensor

Face unlock Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP Sony IMX766 f/1.8, OIS+EIS, Omni-Directional PDAF

50MP Sony IMX766 f/1.8, OIS+EIS, Omni-Directional PDAF Secondary: 50MP Sony IMX766 f/2.2 ultra-wide (110Â° FoV), EIS

50MP Sony IMX766 f/2.2 ultra-wide (110Â° FoV), EIS Tertiary: 13MP f/2.4 telephoto, 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, EIS, AF

13MP f/2.4 telephoto, 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, EIS, AF Quaternary: 3MP f/3.0 microlens, 60x magnification, ring light, FF Video: 4K @30/60fps

1080p @30/60/240fps

720p @30/60/480fps Front Camera(s) 32MP Sony IMX615 f/2.4, FF, EIS

Video: 1080p @30fps, 720p @30fps Port(s) USB 3.1 Type-C Audio Dual Stereo Speakers

Dolby Atomos and Ambient sound detection Connectivity SA/NSA 5G (Dual-SIM)

Wi-Fi 6, 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS/a-GPS/Galileo/GLONASS/Beidou/QZSS Software ColorOS 11.2 based on Android 11 Other Features IP68 splash resistance

Vapor chamber and graphite cooling solution

Google Discover feed integration

The OPPO Find X3 (via Pocketnow) is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC instead of the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 chipset used by its Pro sibling. It packs 8GB RAM, as opposed to 12GB on the Find X3 Pro, with 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. The rest of the specifications are all too familiar: you get a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate; a quad-camera setup comprised of two 50MP sensors, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 3MP macro lens, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging support.

Pricing and Availability

The OPPO Find X3 is limited to China for now. It comes in Pearl White, Glossy Black, and Blue colors. There are two variants: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, with the base model priced at CNY 4,499 (~$693) and the top model coming in at CNY 4,999 (~$770). It will go on sale across China starting March 19.

The standard Find X3 offers a fantastic value proposition considering it costs significantly less than the Pro model while still offering pretty much the same experience in the same body. For reference, the base model of the OPPO Find X3 Pro retails at CNY 5,499 (~$848), while the 12GB + 256GB costs around CNY 5,999 (~$925). It’s unclear whether OPPO plans to bring the vanilla Find X3 to global markets or remain exclusive to the Chinese market.