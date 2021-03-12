OPPO’s standard Find X3 features similar hardware to the Pro but costs a lot less
OPPO finally unveiled its new Find X3 series yesterday, with the Find X3 Pro leading the charge as the most premium offering and Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite tagging along as premium mid-range options. But it turns out there’s one more member in the lineup that largely flew under the radar: the Find X3. The OPPO Find X3 slots below the Find X3 Pro, and except for the chipset and memory, it’s pretty much identical to the Pro model in every respect.

OPPO Find X3: Specifications

SpecificationOPPO Find X3
BuildGlass sandwich with an aluminum alloy frame
Dimensions & Weight
  • 163.6 x 74 x 8.26mm
  • 193g
Display
  • 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO
  • 3216 x 1440 pixels (525 PPI)
  • 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate (5-120Hz)
  • 240Hz touch sampling rate
  • 1,300 nits peak brightness
  • 8192 brightness levels
  • 5000000:1 contrast ratio
  • 10-bit color
  • HDR10+ certified
  • 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 97% NTSC coverage
  • 0.4 JNCD
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 5
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
    • 1x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 3.2GHz
    • 3x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
  •  Adreno 650 GPU
RAM & Storage
  • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage
Battery & Charging
  • 4,500mAh
  • 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast wired charging (0-100% in ~ 35 minutes)
  • 30W AirVOOC fast wireless charging
  • 10W reverse wireless charging
Security
  • In-display fingerprint sensor
  • Face unlock
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 50MP Sony IMX766 f/1.8, OIS+EIS, Omni-Directional PDAF
  • Secondary: 50MP Sony IMX766 f/2.2 ultra-wide (110Â° FoV), EIS
  • Tertiary: 13MP f/2.4 telephoto, 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, EIS, AF
  • Quaternary: 3MP f/3.0 microlens, 60x magnification, ring light, FF

Video:

  • 4K @30/60fps
  • 1080p @30/60/240fps
  • 720p @30/60/480fps
Front Camera(s)
  • 32MP Sony IMX615 f/2.4, FF, EIS
  • Video: 1080p @30fps, 720p @30fps
Port(s)USB 3.1 Type-C
Audio
  • Dual Stereo Speakers
  • Dolby Atomos and Ambient sound detection
Connectivity
  • SA/NSA 5G (Dual-SIM)
  • Wi-Fi 6, 2×2 MIMO
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • NFC
  • GPS/a-GPS/Galileo/GLONASS/Beidou/QZSS
SoftwareColorOS 11.2 based on Android 11
Other Features
  • IP68 splash resistance
  • Vapor chamber and graphite cooling solution
  • Google Discover feed integration

The OPPO Find X3 (via Pocketnow) is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC instead of the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 chipset used by its Pro sibling. It packs 8GB RAM, as opposed to 12GB on the Find X3 Pro, with 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. The rest of the specifications are all too familiar: you get a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate; a quad-camera setup comprised of two 50MP sensors, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 3MP macro lens, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging support.

Pricing and Availability

The OPPO Find X3 is limited to China for now. It comes in Pearl White, Glossy Black, and Blue colors. There are two variants: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, with the base model priced at CNY 4,499 (~$693) and the top model coming in at CNY 4,999 (~$770). It will go on sale across China starting March 19.

The standard Find X3 offers a fantastic value proposition considering it costs significantly less than the Pro model while still offering pretty much the same experience in the same body. For reference, the base model of the OPPO Find X3 Pro retails at CNY 5,499 (~$848), while the 12GB + 256GB costs around CNY 5,999 (~$925). It’s unclear whether OPPO plans to bring the vanilla Find X3 to global markets or remain exclusive to the Chinese market.

