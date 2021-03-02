OPPO Find X3 leaks leave almost nothing to the imagination

The OPPO Find X3 series is officially launching on March 11, and reports so far suggest there will be at least three devices in the series. The OPPO Find X3 Pro will lead the pack as a proper flagship, while the Find X3 Lite and Find X3 Neo are believed to be premium mid-range offerings. All devices have leaked extensively over the past few months, with leaked renders and specifications giving us a good idea of what to expect from OPPO’s 2021 flagship lineup. But it seems there are still some more leaks left in the tank.

Firstly, WinFuture has obtained what they say are the complete specifications of all three smartphones along with their high-resolution press renders.

OPPO Find X3 Pro

As expected, the OPPO Find X3 Pro will be the most premium of the trio. A direct successor to last year’s Find X2 Pro, the latest flagship smartphone from OPPO will bring substantial upgrades all around, ranging from design and display to processor and camera hardware. Most of the key details about the Find X3 Pro’s hardware have been revealed through previous leaks, but the latest report from WinFuture adds further weight to those leaks.

According to the publication, the Find X3 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz display variable refresh rate and HDR10+. The display will be protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5, and it will also have a fingerprint scanner underneath. The quad-camera setup will consist of a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS, a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, a 13MP periscope camera with 2x zoom, and a 5MP macro lens with up to 25x zoom.

The OPPO Find X3 Pro will come in two colors: Blue and Silver, both of which can be seen in the images linked below.

Separately, Evan Blass has also shared high-quality renders of the Find X3 Pro along with a video teaser that gives us our closest look yet at the upcoming flagship.

OPPO Find X3 Neo

The OPPO Find X3 Neo is expected to be a premium mid-range smartphone. According to Evan Blass, it will be a rebadged version of the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G with a few hardware changes instead of a brand new device. In terms of specifications, WinFuture says the Find X3 Neo will pack a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB RAM, a quad-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W charging support, and 5G support. Similar to the Find X3 Pro, the Find X3 Neo will also come in Black and Silver colors.

Oppo Find X3 Lite

Finally, the OPPO Find X3 Lite has also been fully detailed, complete with press renders. As Blass confirmed in January, the device will be a rebadge of the Reno 5 5G. As far as specifications are considered, the Find X3 Lite will come with a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 64MP primary camera, a 32MP front shooter, and a 4,300mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging support. It will be available in three colors: Blue, Black, and Silver.

OPPO Find X3 Series Specifications

Specifications Find X3 Pro Find X3 Neo Find X3 Lite Dimensions and Weight 163.4 x 74 x 8.3 mm

193g 159.3 x 74 x 7.99 mm

184g 159.3 x 74 x 7.9 mm

180g Display 6.7-inch AMOLED

120Hz variable refresh rate

3216 x 1440 (QHD+)

HDR10+

Gorilla Glass 5 6.5-inch AMOLED

90Hz refresh rate

2400 x 1080 (full HD+)

HDR10+

Gorilla Glass 5 6.44-inch AMOLED

90Hz

2400 x 1080 (full HD+)

HDR10+

Gorilla Glass 3+ SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM and Storage 12GB RAM

256GB storage 12GB RAM

256GB storage 8GB RAM

128GB storage Rear Camera Primary : 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766

: 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766 Secondary : 50MP ultra-wide angle, f/2.2

: 50MP ultra-wide angle, f/2.2 Tertiary : 13MP telephoto, f/2.4, 2X zoom

: 13MP telephoto, f/2.4, 2X zoom Quaternary: 5MP macro, f/3.0, 25X zoom Primary : 50MP f/1.7

: 50MP f/1.7 Secondary : 16MP ultra-wide angle, f/2.2, EIS

: 16MP ultra-wide angle, f/2.2, EIS Tertiary : 13MP telephoto, f/2.4

: 13MP telephoto, f/2.4 Quaternary: 2MP macro Primary : 64MP f/1.79, EIS

: 64MP f/1.79, EIS Secondary : 8MP ultra-wide angle, f/2.25, EIS

: 8MP ultra-wide angle, f/2.25, EIS Tertiary : 2MP macro

: 2MP macro Quaternary: 2MP depth Front Camera 32MP f/2.4 32MP f/2.4 32MP f/2.4 Battery 4,500mAh

65W fast charging

Wireless charging 4,500mAh

65W fast charging 4,300mAh

65W fast charging Connectivity 5G NR

NFC

Wi-FI 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type C 5G NR

NFC

Wi-FI AC

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type C 5G NR

NFC

Wi-FI AC

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type C Other features 10bit end-to-end color support

In-display fingerprint reader

Dual SIM + eSIM

IP68

Face Unlock IPX4

In-display fingerprint reader

Dual SIM

Face Unlock IP54

In-display fingerprint reader

Dual SIM

Face Unlock Software Android 11 with ColorOS 11.2 Android 11 with ColorOS 11.2 Android 11 with ColorOS 11.2

Featured image credits: Evan Blass