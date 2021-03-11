OPPO’s Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite feature mid-range specs and 5G connectivity
After being leaked heavily over the past weeks, OPPO’s Find X3 series is finally here. Although the flagship Find X3 Pro has garnered most of the limelight, the other two smartphones, the Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite, are equally amazing in their own right. Both phones pack 90Hz high refresh rate AMOLED displays, quad cameras, 5G capability, and 65W fast charging support. The OPPO Find X3 Neo slots in the middle, while the Find X3 Lite is the most affordable in the lineup.
OPPO Find X3 Neo: Specifications
|Specification
|OPPO Find X3 Neo
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Security
|Software
The OPPO Find X3 Neo is essentially a rebranded version of the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G. It features a 6.55-inch full HD+ OLED display that refreshes at 90Hz with up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. Powering the phone from the inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 12GB LPDDR4 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The Find X3 Neo’s quad-camera setup comprises a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, a 13MP telephoto lens with up to 5X hybrid zoom, and a 2MP macro lens. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and comes with a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charger.
Elsewhere, you get dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO antenna, and ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.
Pricing and Availability
The OPPO Find X3 Neo comes in Galatic Silver and Starlight Black colors and will be available for purchase in the U.K. from April 14 at £699.
OPPO Find X3 Lite: Specifications
|Specification
|OPPO Find X3 Lite
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G:
Adreno 620
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Security
|Software
The OPPO Find X3 Lite is basically a rebadged version of the Reno 5 5G. It comes equipped with a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display running at a 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB LPDDR4 RAM 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. On the back, it features a 64MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors arranged in a quad-camera setup.
It packs a slightly smaller 4,300mAh battery but comes with the same 65W fast charger included with the Find X3 Pro and Find X3 Neo. Other specifications of the Find X3 Lite include Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and WiFi 5.
Pricing and Availability
The Find X3 Lite comes in three colors: Galatic Silver, Starry Black, and Astral Blue. It goes on sale across the UK starting April 14 at £399.