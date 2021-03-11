OPPO’s Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite feature mid-range specs and 5G connectivity
After being leaked heavily over the past weeks, OPPO’s Find X3 series is finally here. Although the flagship Find X3 Pro has garnered most of the limelight, the other two smartphones, the Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite, are equally amazing in their own right. Both phones pack 90Hz high refresh rate AMOLED displays, quad cameras, 5G capability, and 65W fast charging support. The OPPO Find X3 Neo slots in the middle, while the Find X3 Lite is the most affordable in the lineup.

OPPO Find X3 Neo: Specifications

SpecificationOPPO Find X3 Neo
Dimensions and Weight
  • 159.9mm x 72.5mm x 7.99mm
  • 184g
Display
  • 6.55-inch OLED
  • 2400 x 1080 (full HD+)
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • 1100 peak brightness
  • HDR10+ certified
  • 100% DCI-P3 coverage
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865:
    • 1x Kryo 585 (ARM Cortex-A77-based) Prime core @ 2.84GHz
    • 3x Kryo 585 (ARM Cortex-A77-based) Performance core @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x Kryo 385 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz

    Adreno 650 GPU

RAM and Storage
  • 12GB RAM LPDDR4
  • 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
Battery & Charging
  • 4,500 mAh battery
  • 65W fast charger (inside the box)
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766
  • Secondary: 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide
  • Tertiary: 13MP telephoto, 5X hybrid zoom, 20X digital zoom
  • Quarternary: 2MP f/2.4 macro
  • OIS
  • EIS
Front Camera
  • 32MP f/2.4
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
  • No 3.5mm audio jack
Connectivity
  • 5G
  • NFC
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • Dual SIM
  • Type-C port
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
  • WiFi 6 with 2×2 MIMO antenna
Security
  • In-display fingerprint scanner
Software
  • ColorOS 11.1 with Android 11

The OPPO Find X3 Neo is essentially a rebranded version of the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G. It features a 6.55-inch full HD+ OLED display that refreshes at 90Hz with up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. Powering the phone from the inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 12GB LPDDR4 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The Find X3 Neo’s quad-camera setup comprises a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, a 13MP telephoto lens with up to 5X hybrid zoom, and a 2MP macro lens. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and comes with a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charger.

Find X3 Neo

OPPO Find X3 Neo XDA Forums

Elsewhere, you get dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO antenna, and ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Pricing and Availability

The OPPO Find X3 Neo comes in Galatic Silver and Starlight Black colors and will be available for purchase in the U.K. from April 14 at £699.

OPPO Find X3 Lite: Specifications

SpecificationOPPO Find X3 Lite
Dimensions and Weight
  • 159.1mm x 73.4mm x 7.9mm
  • 172g (Starry Black and Astral Blue)
  • 180g (Galatic Silver)
Display
  • 6.4-inch OLED
  • 2400 x 1080 (full HD+)
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • 750nits peak brightness
SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 765G:

  • 1x Kryo 475 (ARM Cortex-A76-based) Prime core @ 2.4GHz
  • 1x Kryo 475 (ARM Cortex-A76-based) Performance core @ 2.2GHz
  • 6x (ARM Cortex-A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz
  • 7nm EUV process

Adreno 620

RAM and Storage
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
Battery & Charging
  • 4,300mAh battery
  • 65W fast charger (inside the box)
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 64MP f/1.7
  • Secondary: 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide
  • Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 bokeh
  • Quarternary: 2MP f/2.4macro
Front Camera
  • 32MP f/2.4
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • 5G
  • NFC
  • Dual SIM
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • Type-C port
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
Security
  • In-display fingerprint scanner
Software
  • ColorOS 11.1 with Android 11

The OPPO Find X3 Lite is basically a rebadged version of the Reno 5 5G. It comes equipped with a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display running at a 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB LPDDR4 RAM 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. On the back, it features a 64MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors arranged in a quad-camera setup.

Find X3 Lite

OPPO Find X3 Lite

It packs a slightly smaller 4,300mAh battery but comes with the same 65W fast charger included with the Find X3 Pro and Find X3 Neo. Other specifications of the Find X3 Lite include Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and WiFi 5.

Pricing and Availability

The Find X3 Lite comes in three colors: Galatic Silver, Starry Black, and Astral Blue. It goes on sale across the UK starting April 14 at £399.

