The OPPO Find X3 Pro’s first Android 12 beta is here, but not with ColorOS 12

Shortly after Google dropped the first Android 12 Beta at Google I/O 2021 earlier today, several OEMs have announced their own release of an Android 12 beta for their respective flagships. For example, OnePlus just announced the first beta of Android 12 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, while Xiaomi and Realme have also been confirmed to join the beta launch party and will be rolling out Android 12 beta to their respective Snapdragon 888-powered flagships soon. Another major OEM to join the Android 12 beta club is OPPO. To recall, OPPO was among the first to release an Android 11 beta last year, and it’s keeping up the tradition with Android 12.

OPPO is releasing the latest build of ColorOS based on Android 12 Beta 1 for the Find X3 Pro. The build is up on OPPO’s Open Platform and is only available for the Find X3 Pro, however. The standard Find X3, Find X3 Lite, and Find X3 Neo won’t be getting it. The reason, we’re assuming, is that the only chip platform that Qualcomm has released an Android 12 preview BSP for is the Snapdragon 888.

Notably, this build does not include all of Android 12’s new features yet, but OPPO says it’s working to build the upcoming ColorOS 12 release in correspondence to the new Android 12 modern UI and privacy. OPPO says ColorOS 12 will extend the personalization options already on offer in Android 12 and give users more control and transparency when it comes to data security.

The OPPO Find X3 Pro is the latest top-tier flagship from OPPO. It offers a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage, quad cameras with a microscope lens, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Stay tuned to XDA for all the latest news coming out of Google I/O 2021!