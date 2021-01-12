This is the Find X3 Pro, OPPO’s 2021 flagship 5G phone

Late last year, we reported on details for the OPPO Find X3 Pro, an upcoming flagship that would succeed the Find X2 Pro. Thanks to another leak, we now have our first look at what the Find X3 Pro will look like. Turns out, it features one of the more unique camera modules we’ve seen.

Images of the Find X3 Pro were shared on Voice.com by Evan Blass. The renders reveal the device will come in four different colors: black, white, blue, and what looks like copper. It’s a pretty standard affair in terms of colorways, although the fourth option does stand out from more traditional choices.

The overall design looks sleek and elegant, with curved edges and what we anticipate to be a nearly bezel-less display. Speaking of which, it was previously revealed the Find X3 Pro would feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, even at native WQHD+ resolution. Unlike last year’s model, which only supported two discrete 60/120Hz refresh rate modes, OPPO’s new flagship will allegedly support an “adaptive dynamic frame rate” between 10-120Hz.

As for the Find X3 Pro’s camera setup, it’ll feature a quad-camera system with a wide-angle lens, ultra wide-angle lens, telephoto lens, and macro lens. According to Blass, OPPO’s system will feature two unannounced 50MP modules from Sony.

Meanwhile, the device will include SuperVOOC 2.0 / VOOC Air rapid wired and wireless charging, Snapdragon 888 chipset, 5G support, and a dual-body NFC antenna design, which will apparently allow users to make contactless payments without having to directly press a designated area on the back of a phone against a reader.

Based on what we’ve heard — and now what we’ve seen — the Find X3 Pro is shaping up to be an exciting flagship. According to Blass, we should expect OPPO to release the device in later March or early April, so we should see plenty more before then.