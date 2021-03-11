OPPO’s Find X3 Pro brings major display and camera enhancements

The OPPO Find X2 Pro’s display was easily among the best we saw last year. It offered excellent peak brightness, great color accuracy, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and optimal viewing angles. On top of that, it came with quite a few premium display features, like video motion interpolation, SDR-to-HDR upscaling, automatic white balance adjustments, and DC Dimming, that further enhanced its capabilities. Its successor, the OPPO Find X3 Pro, is out now, and it comes with some significant display and camera enhancements.

OPPO Find X3 Pro XDA Review

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest flagship smartphone from OPPO:

OPPO Find X3 Pro: Specifications

Specification OPPO Find X3 Pro Build Glass sandwich with aluminum alloy frame Dimensions & Weight 163.6 x 74 x 8.26mm

193g Display 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO

3216 x 1440 pixels (525 PPI)

120Hz Adaptive refresh rate (5-120Hz)

240Hz touch sampling rate

1,300 nits peak brightness

8192 brightness levels

5000000:1 contrast ratio

10-bit color

HDR10+ certified

100% DCI-P3 coverage, 97% NTSC coverage

0.4 JNCD

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Adreno 660 GPU

RAM & Storage 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast wired charging (0-100% in ~ 35 minutes)

30W AirVOOC fast wireless charging

10W reverse wireless charging Security In-display fingerprint sensor

Face unlock Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP Sony IMX766 f/1.8, OIS+EIS, Omni-Directional PDAF

50MP Sony IMX766 f/1.8, OIS+EIS, Omni-Directional PDAF Secondary: 50MP Sony IMX766 f/2.2 ultra-wide (110° FoV), EIS

50MP Sony IMX766 f/2.2 ultra-wide (110° FoV), EIS Tertiary: 13MP f/2.4 telephoto, 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, EIS, AF

13MP f/2.4 telephoto, 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, EIS, AF Quaternary: 3MP f/3.0 microlens, 60x magnification, ring light, FF Video: 4K @30/60fps

1080p @30/60/240fps

720p @30/60/480fps Front Camera(s) 32MP Sony IMX615 f/2.4, FF, EIS

Video: 1080p @30fps, 720p @30fps Port(s) USB 3.1 Type-C Audio Dual Stereo Speakers

Dolby Atomos and Ambient sound detection Connectivity SA/NSA 5G (Dual-SIM)

Wi-Fi 6, 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS/a-GPS/Galileo/GLONASS/Beidou/QZSS Software ColorOS 11.2 based on Android 11 Other Features IP68 splash resistance

Vapor chamber and graphite cooling solution

Google Discover feed integration

Display

The all-new OPPO Find X3 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ curved display with a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels, which gives it a pixel density of 525 PPI. It has a 10-bit panel that offers a peak brightness of 1,300nits and 8192 brightness levels. Much like the Find X2 Pro, the display on the Find X3 Pro comes with HDR10+ certification, a contrast ratio of 5000000:1, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and a JNCD (Just Noticeable Color Difference) of 0.4.

However, unlike its predecessor, the Find X3 Pro features an LTPO panel that supports a hardware-level adaptive refresh rate between 5-120Hz. Furthermore, the OPPO Find X3 Pro also comes with a new Color Vision Enhancement feature that offers a unique experience for colorblind users. The feature includes a built-in Color Vision test that helps users create a custom color profile to best suit their needs.

Cameras

The OPPO Find X3 Pro also comes with some noteworthy improvements on the camera front. The phone has a unique-looking camera module on the back that houses four cameras. These include a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with Omni-Directional PDAF, another 50MP IMX766 sensor with a wide-angle lens (110° FoV), a 13MP telephoto camera that offers up to 20x digital zoom, and a 3MP macro microlens with up to 60x magnification. Over on the front, it has a single 32MP selfie shooter.

The primary 50MP camera has an f/1.8 aperture, optical and electronic image stabilization, and support for HDR video capture at up to 4K resolution. The 50MP wide-angle camera, on the other hand, has an f/2.2 aperture, auto-focus, and a freeform surface lens that can correct edge distortion and color fringing in wide-angle shots. The wide-angle camera can also be used for high-resolution macro photos, as it’s capable of focusing on objects at a distance of just 4cm. It’s one of the best wide-angle cameras we’ve seen so far, and you can learn more about it in Ben’s review of the Find X3 Pro (linked above).

If you’re wondering why OPPO bothered including a 3MP microlens when the wide-angle camera can already be used to capture macro shots, you’re in for a surprise. The Find X3 Pro’s microlens offers 60x magnification, and it’s capable of zooming in to a level that we haven’t seen on a smartphone camera before. It turns the device into a microscope of sorts, allowing you to capture minuscule subjects in great detail. The microlens even features a ring light around it to ensure that your subjects are well-lit when you’re capturing images or videos with it.

Along with the impressive camera hardware, OPPO has packed several software features on the Find X3 Pro to improve its camera performance. These include an AI Palettes mode that can turn your images into photo filters, a RAW+ mode to capture HDR images in RAW format, a Cinematic Video mode with manual controls, and an AI Highlight video mode.

SoC, RAM & Storage

As you’d expect, the OPPO Find X3 Pro packs Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC — the Snapdragon 888. It features an octa-core CPU with 1x Kryo 680 Prime, 3x Kryo 680 Performance, and 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency cores. It also packs an Adreno 660 GPU and an integrated Snapdragon X60 5G modem. The SoC is paired with 12GB of LPDDR 5 RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage.

Battery & Charging

The Find X3 Pro features a 4,500mAh battery, which supports OPPO’s SuperVOOC 2.0 65W fast wired charging standard. Unlike some of the other flagship devices launched this year, the Find X3 Pro comes with a supported 65W charger in the box. The device also offers wireless fast charging capabilities, and it can charge at up to 30W wirelessly with a supported AirVOOC charger. Furthermore, it includes 10W reverse wireless charging support.

ColorOS 11.2

The Find X3 Pro runs ColorOS 11.2 based on Android 11 out of the box. It packs a couple of additional features when compared to ColorOS 11 on other OPPO devices. These include customizable Always-on Display support, fingerprint quick launch shortcuts, OPPO Relax 2.0, new ringtones and notification alerts by Hans Zimmer, and a couple of additional privacy controls.

OPPO Find X3 Pro: Pricing & Availability

The OPPO Find X3 Pro will go on sale in the UK on April 14th via OPPO’s eCommerce portal and through various carriers. The phone is priced at £1,099 (~$1,527) and it will be available in two colorways — Gloss Black and Blue. While recent leaks have pointed towards two more color variants — White and Vegan Leather — OPPO hasn’t shared any details about these options at the moment. In Ireland, the phone will retail for €1149 (~$1,375) and it will go on sale sometime in April. We’ll add pricing and availability details for more regions as soon as it’s revealed.

Along with the Find X3 Pro, OPPO has also revealed the Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite at the launch event. You can learn more about these devices by following this link.