Latest OPPO Find X3 Pro leak sheds more light on its flash-ringed camera

Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen quite a few leaks about OPPO’s upcoming Find series flagship — the Find X3 Pro. The leaks have given us a good look at its design and revealed crucial details about its specifications. We’ve already learned that the Find X3 Pro will pack Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chip, a 6.7-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging support, and a quad-camera system.

Although previous leaks have revealed the exact specifications of the Find X3 Pro’s quad-camera system, they missed one interesting tidbit about the 3MP macro camera on the device. Now, renowned leaker Evan Blass has shared another post on Voice.com, featuring a couple of official images of the device and more details about the flash-ringed macro camera.

As per the post, the 3MP macro camera will offer 25x zoom capabilities that will allow it to be positioned as an on-device “microscope.” Therefore, it should let you get much more closer to the subject than most other smartphones out there. Since the phone will block most of the light from external sources when you get that to the subject, the addition of a flash ring makes a lot of sense.

In the post, Blass also reiterates the specifications of the remaining camera sensors. He claims that the Find X3 Pro will use Sony’s yet unannounced 50MP IMX766 sensors for its primary and ultra-wide cameras. Along with that, it will feature a 13MP telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom.

Here they are together for the first time, all three handsets in OPPO’s Find X3 series. Stay tuned for a full report on Neo, and check out past coverage of the other two. Pro:https://t.co/TLA70IsFZahttps://t.co/mJ7Xhp6FVjhttps://t.co/qGzalp9fsT Lite:https://t.co/MdK6AwFDSa pic.twitter.com/Q8WcgF4gDS — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 3, 2021

OPPO is expected to launch the Find X3 series sometime next month. The series will include three devices — the aforementioned Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, and Find X3 Lite. While we’re yet to see any information about the Find X3 Neo, Blass recently shared an image of the device over on Twitter. As far as the Find X3 Lite is concerned, previous leaks suggest that it will be a rebranded Reno5 5G.