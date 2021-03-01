OPPO will officially unveil the Find X3 series on March 11th

OPPO has finally confirmed that it will unveil the Find X3 series on March 11th. The company shared this information in a recent tweet, with a poster showcasing what looks to be the unusual camera bump that we recently spotted in leaked images of the Find X3 Pro.

Join us for the #OPPOFindX3Series launch event on Thursday, March 11th. 📣 It’s going to be out of this world. 🚀 #AwakenColour pic.twitter.com/Rr2AcSpLJr — OPPO (@oppo) March 1, 2021

For the unaware, OPPO will launch three devices as part of the Find X3 series — Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, and Find X3 Lite. While we don’t know much about the Find X3 Neo at the moment, both the Find X3 Lite and Find X3 Pro have leaked extensively over the last few months and we know pretty much everything about them. Previous leaks suggest that the Find X3 Lite will be a rebranded Reno5 5G, with minimal design changes. It will feature the same 6.3-inch AMOLED display as the Reno5 5G, with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The OPPO Find X3 Lite will come with Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 765G chip, coupled with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. It will be powered by a 4,300mAh battery, which will support OPPO’s 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging tech. For photography and videography, the device will offer a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. Over on the front, it will feature a single 32MP selfie shooter. The device will reportedly be available in three colorways — galactic silver, azure blue, and starry black.

The more premium OPPO Find X3 Pro will feature significantly better hardware. Leaks suggest that it will feature a 6.7-inch WHQHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for “adaptive dynamic frame rate” between 10-120Hz. The Find X3 Pro will pack Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chip, coupled with a respectable 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

Leaked renders and promotional images of the Find X3 Pro reveal that it will feature an unusually shaped camera bump on the back with a quad-camera setup. The camera system will pack two unannounced 50MP sensors from Sony (IMX766), a 3MP macro camera with 25x zoom capabilities to help you get really close to the subject, and a 13MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. OPPO has also confirmed that the Find X3 series will support end-to-end 10bit color support from capture, storage, to display. OPPO calls this its Full-path Color Management System. You can learn more about it by following this link.

Are you looking forward to OPPO’s Find X3 series? What unique feature do you expect to see on the Find X3 Pro? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.