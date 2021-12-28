OPPO Find X4 Pro leak shows yet another unique camera design

We’re likely a little while away from what we presume will be the OPPO Find X4 Pro’s release, though it’s expected to be OPPO’s 2022 flagship smartphone. There’s not a whole lot that we know about it just yet, but we’re fairly certain that it will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. On top of that, it will also be the first OPPO smartphone to pack the MariSilicon X chip — the company’s own chipset to handle image processing. Now though, we’re getting our first look at the OPPO Find X4 Pro. Keep in mind that this may actually be the OPPO Find X5 Pro if the company opts to skip the number four, as many companies (including now-merged company OnePlus a few years ago) sometimes do.

I’m back from the Future with stunning 5K renders providing your very first look at which I assume will be released as the #Oppo Find X3 Pro successor and thus, likely marketed as #OppoFindX4Pro or #OppoFindX5Pro… #FutureSquad On behalf of @prepp_in -> https://t.co/l2VL350Uyn pic.twitter.com/yMTa1FGoYc — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 28, 2021

These renders of the OPPO Find X5 Pro have been leaked thanks to @OnLeaks in collaboration with Prepp. These renders are based on “early prototype schematics”. It has a rather unique design on the back that clearly iterates upon the OPPO Find X3 Pro’s all-glass unibody. There are only so many ways to house a camera on a smartphone, and the OPPO Find X3 Pro is still the only phone on the market that does it with an all-glass unibody. Prepp speculates a number of specifications, though those are not confirmed and are not provided by OnLeaks.

In fact, OnLeaks doesn’t confirm any information, not even a display size or dimensions, though past experience would suggest that the OPPO Find X5 Pro will share a lot of specifications with the OnePlus 10 Pro. That means we can make an educated guess that the OPPO Find X5 Pro will have a display size close to 6.7-inches. Given that the Find X3 Pro also has a 120Hz, QHD+ display, it’s extremely likely that the Find X5 Pro will, too.

OnLeaks only shared renders with the website, so take any additional specifications with a grain of salt. OPPO has said the Find X4 series will be announced and released in Q1 of 2022.