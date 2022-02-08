OPPO Find X5 5G and Find X5 Lite fully detailed in a massive leak

Last week, a massive leak revealed pretty much everything about the OPPO Find 5 Pro, including its renders and full specifications. Now a fresh leak has fully detailed the other two models in the Find X5 series: the Find X5 5G and Find X5 Lite.

WinFuture has published high-quality renders, and complete specifications of the regular OPPO Find X5 5G and Find X5 Lite. Starting with the regular model, it retains the overall design of the Find X5 Pro, packing a curved, hole-punch display on the front and a squircle camera module on the back, as shown in the images below.

The phone reportedly features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers 10-bit color depth and HDR and is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus. Unlike the Pro model, which is said to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, the regular model will be opting for the last year’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. As far as cameras are concerned, the Find X5 5G is said to come equipped with a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP telephoto lens. The phone’s 4,800mAh battery supports fast charging via an 80W charger and wireless charging support is also reportedly on board.

Meanwhile, the OPPO Find X5 Lite will be the most affordable option in the lineup. In terms of the design, it looks identical to the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2.

According to WinFuture, the Find X5 Lite will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB flash storage, 64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Unlike the Pro and regular model, the Find X5 Lite retains the 3.5mm audio jack. Finally, we’re told the phone will run ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

OPPO hasn’t officially confirmed an official launch date for the Find X5 series, but we expect to hear from the company soon.