OPPO Find X5 Pro camera sensors and other specifications revealed in new leak

Earlier today, we got a look at leaked live images of the upcoming OPPO Find X5 Pro. The live images showcased its updated design and shed light on some of its hardware specifications. We learned that the device would feature a large QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, an impressive triple camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and 80W wired fast charging support. We’ve now come across even more details about the device, including info about its camera sensors, software, and more.

XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd has spotted evidence to suggest that the upcoming OPPO Find X5 Pro will feature a 32MP Sony IMX709 RGBW selfie shooter, a 50MP IMX766 main camera sensor with OIS, a 32MP IMX709 wide-angle sensor, and a 13MP Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto sensor. In a recent string of tweets, mlgmxyysd reveals that the device will go by the codename OP52D1L1 and run ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box.

Front: Main: Sony IMX709 32MP RGBW

Rear:

Main: Sony IMX766 50MP OIS

Wide: Sony IMX709 32MP DOL-HDR

They further reveal that the OPPO Find X5 Pro will feature a USB 3.1 Type-C port, Widewine L1 certification, a dual battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support, and 10W reverse wireless charging support. As expected, the device will pack Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, along with OPPO’s MariSilicon X chip.

In addition, mlgmxyysd has managed to get their hands on the new wallpapers that OPPO will ship with the Find X5 series. We’ll share them with you shortly.

For more information about the OPPO Find X5 Pro, check out our previous coverage. Featured image: Leaked render of the OPPO Find X5 Pro via OnLeaks