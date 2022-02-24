OPPO launches the new Find X5, Find X5 Pro flagships, and Enco X2 TWS globally

Every major Android OEM has a product series that features its top-of-the-line specifications across all relevant areas. These product lineups are an amalgamation of the best chip, the best display, the best design, the best battery tech, and the best cameras that the OEM has for the mainstream consumer. OPPO’s Find X series is its flagship lineup, and ahead of MWC, the company has lifted the wraps off the OPPO Find X5 and the OPPO Find X5 Pro, succeeding the Find X3 series as the company’s top smartphone. The company is also launching the OPPO Enco X2 earphones, succeeding the widely acclaimed Enco X as the top-tier TWS.

OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Pro

Specifications

Specification OPPO Find X5 OPPO Find X5 Pro Build Metallic Frame

Glass Back

Colors: Black, White Metallic Frame

Ceramic Back

Colors: Ceramic White, Glaze Black Dimensions & Weight 160.3 x 72.6 x 8.7mm

196g 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5mm

218g Display 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch QHD+ (3216 x 1440) AMOLED LTPO

120Hz refresh rate with LTPO 2.0 (1Hz-120Hz

HDR10+ support

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM & Storage 8GB + 256GB 12GB + 256GB Battery & Charging 4,800 mAh

80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging

30W AirVOOC wireless fast charging 5,000 mAh

80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging Charger in the box

50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging Security In-display optical fingerprint sensor In-display optical fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP, Sony IMX766, 1/1.56″ sensor, 1.0µm pixels, f/1.8, 84° FoV, OIS

50MP, Sony IMX766, 1/1.56″ sensor, 1.0µm pixels, f/1.8, 84° FoV, OIS Secondary: 50MP ultra-wide angle, Sony IMX766, 1/1.56″ sensor, 1.0µm pixels, f/2.2, 110° FoV

50MP ultra-wide angle, Sony IMX766, 1/1.56″ sensor, 1.0µm pixels, f/2.2, 110° FoV Tertiary: 13MP telephoto, S5K3M5, 1/3.4″ sensor, f/2.4 Primary: 50MP, Sony IMX766, 1/1.56″ sensor, 1.0µm pixels, f/1.7, 80° FoV, 5-axis OIS

50MP, Sony IMX766, 1/1.56″ sensor, 1.0µm pixels, f/1.7, 80° FoV, 5-axis OIS Secondary: 50MP ultra-wide angle, Sony IMX766, 1/1.56″ sensor, 1.0µm pixels, f/2.2, 110° FoV, Freeform lens

50MP ultra-wide angle, Sony IMX766, 1/1.56″ sensor, 1.0µm pixels, f/2.2, 110° FoV, Freeform lens Tertiary: 13MP telephoto, S5K3M5, 1/3.4″ sensor, f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 32MP Sony IMX615, 1/2.74″ sensor, 0.8µm pixels, f/2.4, 81° FoV 32MP Sony IMX709 RGBW, 1/2.74″ sensor, 0.8µm pixels, f/2.4, 90° FoV Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C Audio Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Connectivity NFC

Bands: 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G: UMTS (WCDMA): Bands 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19 4G:FDD-LTE Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 66 4G:TD-LTE: Bands 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G: SA n1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13 18, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66 (2110-2180), 77, 78 5G: NSA n77, 78, 38, 40, 41, 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28 BlockA&BlockB, n66

NFC

Bands: 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G: UMTS (WCDMA) bands 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19 4G: TD-LTE bands 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42 4G: LTE FDD bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 66 5G SA: n1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 18, 20, 25, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66 (2110-2180), 77, 78, 79 5G NSA: n1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78, 79

Software Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 Other Features Imaging NPU: MariSilicon X Imaging NPU: MariSilicon X

IP68 rating

Wait, where is the OPPO Find X4, you ask? Chinese OEMs tend to skip over the number 4, as it is considered unlucky in Chinese. So after Find X3, we have the Find X5 series.

With that out of the way, let’s talk about what we get on the OPPO Find X5 series. The series has a camera island with a rather unique shape, giving it a certain character not seen on other smartphones in the market right now. On the Find X5 Pro, the camera module meets the ceramic back through a radical incline, giving it a rather seamless look. On the regular Find X5, you get a less pronounced incline and a traditional glass cover. The devices also have different sizes and weights, and consequently have different display sizes and battery sizes.

Camera and the MariSilicon X Imaging NPU

What remains the same on both devices is the rear camera setup. Both, the primary wide and secondary ultra-wide-angle cameras on both the devices are the 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, with the Pro getting a slightly better aperture and 5-axis OIS on the main. The third camera on both devices is a 13MP telephoto camera for 2x zoom.

One of OPPO’s big talking points on the Find X5 series is the new Imaging NPU in the form of the MariSilicon X. Based on a 6nm process, the MariSilicon X runs AI noise reduction algorithms to seemingly detect and reduce noise in each frame, pixel by pixel while preserving finer detail, skin tone, and color accuracy. Because of this, OPPO claims a 4x improvement in night videography, promising less grain and superior color reproduction with what OPPO is calling “4K Ultra Night Video”. 4K Ultra Night Video is available across both, the primary and the secondary rear cameras on both devices. You’d also notice the Hasselblad branding etched on the back of the device, and that is because of the previously announced Hasselblad partnership. This brings in the Hasselblad Natural Colour Calibration in Pro Mode in the camera, and a range of filters for users to use.

The front camera differs between the two phones, with the Pro getting a 32MP Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor. The NPU gets to work here too, promising more texture and accurate color reproduction. The RGBW pattern lets the camera capture more light, while the NPU processes W and RGB signals separately, resulting in sharper focus, better color reproduction, and higher clarity in selfies.

Display, Internals, Software

The Find X5 Pro features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED with a 120Hz variable refresh rate (LTPO 2.0, going down to 1Hz), 10-bit color, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and 8192-level screen dimming. The regular X5 gets an FHD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both the devices get multi-brightness color calibration, which OPPO claims is the first of its kind, promising colors that stay consistent under different lighting conditions.

For the inside, the OPPO Find X5 comes with the Snapdragon 888 while the Pro gets the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. There’s a 4800 mAh and 5000 mAh battery respectively, but both phones get 80W fast charging. The Pro gets the charger in the box, and it also gets 50W wireless charging while the regular Find X5 sticks with 30W wireless fast charging.

Both the smartphones run on ColorOS 12.1 on top of Android 12. OPPO is also touting a new Multi-Screen Connect feature that enables seamless working across a Windows PC and the phone.

Pricing and Availability

The OPPO Find X5 series is available to preorder today, with sales beginning from March 14 onwards.

Find X5: €999

Find X5 Pro: €1,299 in the EU £1,049 in the UK

50W AirVOOC Charger: €79

OPPO Enco X2

The OPPO Enco X2 is the latest pair of TWS from the company, featuring a new coaxial dual-driver design. The first driver is a quad-magnet planar tweeter that takes care of treble with a frequency response from 20Hz to 40kHz. The second driver is an 11mm dynamic driver. The TWS also features active noise cancellation with a 45dB maximum depth and a 4kHz maximum width. The OPPO Enco X2 also supports Bluetooth 5.2 and LHDC 4.0, promising a code rate of up to 900kbps. OPPO is promising a total of 14hrs of battery life.

The Enco X2 supports Fast Pair, letting users connect instantly with Android devices. OPPO also partnered with Dolby Audio to make this the first TWS earbuds to support Binaural recording.

The TWS comes in two colors, Black and White. You will be able to buy it in mid-April for a price of €199.

What are your thoughts on the new Find X5 and Find X5 Pro, as well as the Enco X2? Let us know in the comments below!