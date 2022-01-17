OPPO Find X5 Pro specifications and real-life images leaked

When Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset back in December, OPPO promised it would unveil a Find X phone with the new chipset in Q1 2022. As per various recent leaks, it appears the phone will be called the Find X5 Pro and would succeed the last year’s Find X3 Pro. While OPPO hasn’t shared much about its upcoming flagship, a fresh leak has now revealed some of the probable specifications as well as real-life images of the OPPO Find X5 Pro.

Real-life images and specifications of the OPPO Find X5 Pro come from CoolAPK member Andy001231 (via @yabhishekhd). While we already got our first look at the phone’s design through leaked renders shared by OnLeaks a while ago, these real-life images give us a better idea as to what to expect from OPPO’s 2022 flagship. The images confirm that the phone would indeed pack the MariSilicon X chipset, OPPO’s own chipset to handle image processing. Interestingly, we can also see the Hasselblad logo on the back, which confirms OPPO has partnered up with the Swedish camera maker to tune the phone’s cameras.

As per the leak, the OPPO Find X5 Pro will feature a QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. OnLeaks previously said the display size would be close to 6.7-inches. On the back, the Find X5 Pro is said to feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP IMX766 sensor, and a 13MP S5K3M5 sensor. The phone will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with up to 80W fast wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

The Find X5 Pro will likely be joined by vanilla Find X5. It’s rumored to be powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000 chipset.

We don’t know when OPPO plans to release the new Find X5 lineup. We expect to learn more about OPPO’s upcoming flagship lineup in the coming weeks. As always the new phones will likely debut in China first, before making their way to international markets.

Featured image: OPPO Find X5 Pro leaked render by OnLeaks