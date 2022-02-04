OPPO Find X5 Pro complete specifications and renders leak ahead of launch

The OPPO Find X5 Pro is just around the corner, and following on from the OPPO Find X3 Pro of last year, it has big shoes to fill. While we’ve already gotten a look at how the device would look, and learned of a few other key specifications, there wasn’t a whole lot else that we did know. Now, however, pretty much everything about this particular device has been leaked, including full device specifications and renders.

These renders and specifications come courtesy of WinFuture. First and foremost, the phone is said to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, making it one of the first of the year to do so. It will also have a large QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 5,000mAh battery, and 80W wired fast charging support. There’s 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage — the only model available in Europe.

The cameras are a major focus of the OPPO Find X5 Pro, developed in tandem with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad. There are two Sony IMX766 sensors on the back, one as the main sensor and one as the ultra-wide. They can also be used for 10-bit color photos. The first 50MP camera has an aperture size of f/1.7 and an 80-degree wide field of view. The second 50MP camera has an aperture of f/2.2, with an undisclosed field of view. The third camera is a 13MP telephoto with an aperture of f/2.4, and it will allow for up to 20x digital zoom and high quality at 5x zoom.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro’s camera module has the company’s MariSilicon branding too. It’s OPPO’s new in-house chip and it’s built on 6nm process technology. It combines an advanced NPU, ISP, and multi-tier memory architecture in one chip.

Finally, the phone is also IP68 certified for dust and water resistance, and the back is made of glass, not ceramic. It weighs 218 grams and is 8.5 millimeters thick at its thinnest point. There are also dual speakers and support for surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology. It will launch with ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. WinFuture speculates that this device will be unveiled at MWC 2022.

The full specification table is below.