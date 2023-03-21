Oppo has been on a hot streak lately, delivering impressive foldable smartphones with its Find N2 Flip and Find N2. Not one to rest on its laurels, the company is now announcing its Find X6 Pro, featuring a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 1-inch primary camera sensor, impressive design, and a lot of delightful features.

When it comes to the display, you're getting a large 6.82-inch screen that can achieve a maximum brightness of 2,500 nits. While colors will look good, Oppo states that it will look even better thanks to its Pro XDR display function that will allow the display to adjust the brightness on a pixel level, which will in turn, produce an enhanced image offering more dynamic range. The display is protected with Corning's latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2. This glass offers better protection against drops, with the company stating that its up to 30 percent more resilient when compared to Glass Victus.

The X6 Pro's main camera will utilize a 1-inch sensor with a maximum aperture of f/1.8. This should provide excellent separation when taking images when subjects are close. Oppo will also utilize an ultrawide and a periscope lens that can punch into a subject using its six times hybrid zoom technology. Naturally, you can expect excellent image quality, with impressive stabilization, along with 4K video shooting capabilities. Furthermore, its camera capabilities get a bit of a boost thanks to the MariSilicon X imaging NPU that's paired with the main SoC. The camera will also be able to take and process RAW images.

Furthermore, the company is introducing a new Hasselblad Portrait Mode, that will replicate the look and feel of the company's XCD30 and XCD80 lenses. Of course, these kinds of modes will have to be tested to see just how well they work. Users will also gain access to the Hasselblad Watermark, which will allow photos to be stamped with the shutter speed, aperture, and focal length. While Oppo did spend a majority of its time discussing the Find X6 Pro, there is also a standard model, which will feature manh of the same specifications, with exception to the display, which will come in a tad bit smaller at 6.74-inches and it will also utilize a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC.

Luckily, both devices will come with a large 5,000mAh battery, giving it plenty of daily use and support for quick charging up to 100W wired, and 50W wireless. That means if you're in a rush to charge up your handset, you'll be able to go from zero to 100 in less than 30 minutes. As far as software, we're going to be getting ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13, which will offer a wide variety of customizations and features.

As for materials on the device is made from glass and aluminum. In addition to its fairly recognizable rear design, the phone will be available in three colors: Black, Green, Gold. Unfortunately, the handsets will only be available in China with models starting at 12GB RAM and going up to 16GB RAM, and storage starting at 256GB and going as high as 512GB. As for pricing, we'll have to update this post when it is available.