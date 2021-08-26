OPPO’s first tablet could have a big screen and run a new version of ColorOS

OPPO is gearing up to launch a tablet to compete against rivals Xiaomi, Samsung, and Huawei, who have been around in the tablet space for a while now. While the iPad is still considered the king when it comes to tablets, there still is a market for Android tablets, especially for those who aren’t looking to spend a fortune. Huawei launched its MatePad Pro a couple of months back, and Xiaomi recently unveiled the Mi Pad 5 series with competitive specs and aggressive pricing. Now, we’re hearing that OPPO is also planning to launch its own tablet.

Noted leaker Digital Chat Station recently shared this information on Weibo. The news comes just a few weeks after OPPO’s sub-brand, Realme, teased its tablet — the Realme Pad — that will also launch sometime soon. OPPO’s tablet is rumored to be a premium offering, which is evident from its design. The frame or the bezels that go around the display appear to be quite thin, and the design from the front resembles that of the iPad Pro. Digital Chat Station says that the renders of the OPPO tab look similar to the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6, although the size of the tablet is still unknown.

It’s evident from the render that the screen-to-body ratio is going to be pretty high. The tablet is expected to run a new version of ColorOS specifically designed for tablets. It is said to have a persistent dock bar across the UI similar to what we’ve seen on Apple’s iPadOS. The UI will also support desktop widgets that have quick operations. It seems like OPPO is focusing on a connected devices ecosystem, and the tablet will act as a hub to control smartphones, accessories, and IoT products like smartwatches, headsets, etc.

While we don't have an estimate on when OPPO will launch the tablet or what specifications it will come with, it sure seems interesting. It will provide good competition to all the other tablet makers in the industry. Tablets aren't as popular as they used to be at a point in time since smartphones with larger screens have taken over.