OnePlus revised its software update commitment towards the end of last month, promising four major Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates for select devices in 2023. Oppo is now following suit with a similar announcement, stating that it will offer four platform updates and five years of security updates to select 2023 flagships.

So far, neither company has confirmed the devices that will benefit from the revised software update commitment. But it's safe to assume that the upcoming OnePlus 11 and Find X6 series devices will be eligible for the extended software support. The devices will likely launch with Android 13 out of the box, making them eligible for all OS upgrades till Android 17 and security updates till 2028. But we'll have to wait until Oppo and OnePlus unveil the new phones to know for sure.

In addition to announcing its updated software update commitment, Oppo also revealed that ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 rolled out faster than any previous version of ColorOS in the operating system's history. Since unveiling ColorOS 13 in August, Oppo has delivered the update to 33 smartphone models globally. The company claims that's a 50% increase from the ColorOS 12 rollout last year, benefiting three times more users during the ColorOS 13 global rollout compared to ColorOS 12 during the same period.

Following today's announcement, Oppo has become the third Android OEM to promise four years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. Samsung and OnePlus are the only other OEMs promising software updates for the same length of time. However, since neither OnePlus nor Oppo have shared how fast updates can and will be delivered to devices, Samsung's software update support is still the best among Android OEMs. Surprisingly, Google is still lagging, as it only offers three major upgrades and four years of security patches for its Pixel lineup.