MagVOOC is OPPO’s take on Apple’s MagSafe magnetic wireless charging tech

Earlier this month, Realme demonstrated MagDart, the company’s take on Apple’s MagSafe magnetic charging technology. It was only a matter of time before other BBK-owned smartphone brands followed suit with similar announcements. And predictably so, OPPO has now shown off its own version. At the ongoing Smart China Expo 2021 in Shenzhen, OPPO detailed its magnetic wireless charging system dubbed MagVOOC.

OPPO’s MagVOOC product lineup is rather small and includes a 40W charging stand, a 20W charging pad, and a 20W wireless power bank.

OPPO says its MagVOOC charging stand can fully charge the OPPO Ace 2 with a 4,000mAh battery in 56 minutes at 40W. Meanwhile, older phones like the OPPO Find X3 can be charged at 30W. It’s not immediately clear whether these phones will need an attachment accessory like a case to work with a MagVOOC charger. The charging stand supports the Qi standard and can wirelessly charge your compatible devices, including accessories, at up to 15W.

Next up is the 20W MagVOOC charging pad, which looks a lot like Apple’s MagSafe charger and Realme’s 15W MagDart charger. It can also charge your Qi-compatible devices at up to 10W and has over-voltage protection, over-temperature protection, and under-voltage protection.

Finally, there’s a MagVOOC-compatible power bank that packs a 4,500mAh battery and can charge devices at up to 20W. Like the above accessories, the MagVOOC power bank also supports Qi wireless charging and has a USB Type C port for wired charging (10W). The battery takes 2 hours to be fully charged.

Alongside MagVOOC accessories, OPPO also demonstrated its truly wireless technology called OPPO Air charging, which can transmit power (up to 7.5W) over the air to a smartphone at a short range. OPPO says the device doesn’t need to be perfectly aligned to the charger and will continue to receive power at various angles.

OPPO hasn’t revealed the pricing and availability details of the new MagVOOC products.