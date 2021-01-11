OPPO may launch the Reno5 5G as the Find X3 Lite in some markets

After debuting the Reno5 5G series in China last month, OPPO is now gearing up to bring the Reno5 Pro 5G to India. The upcoming device will likely feature the same specifications as the Chinese variant, which is quite surprising because OPPO has a history of launching two different devices with the same marketing name in and outside of China. But while OPPO may bring the same Reno5 Pro 5G to India, a recent leak suggests that the company may launch the Reno5 5G as the Find X3 Lite in some markets.

According to a recent Voice post from renowned leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks), OPPO’s upcoming Find X3 Lite will be a rebranded Reno5 5G with minor branding changes on the back panel. Instead of featuring the ‘Reno Glow’ logo, the Find X3 Lite will feature a more traditional OPPO logo. Other than this change, there won’t be any difference between the two devices.

As a result, the OPPO Find X3 Lite will feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The device will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chip, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and a 4,3000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. Much like the Reno5 5G, the device will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

In the camera department, the OPPO Find X3 Lite will come with a quad-camera setup on the back. It will consist of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. Over on the front, the device will sport a single 32MP selfie shooter. The device will reportedly be available in three colorways — galactic silver, azure blue, and starry black. In terms of software, it will run ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

While OPPO is yet to release any details about the Find X3 series, the leaker claims that it will be unveiled early in March this year. The device will hit the shelves about a month later in April.