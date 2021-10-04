OPPO now offers 3 years of OS updates on its flagship Find X series

After unveiling ColorOS 12 in China last month, OPPO today announced that it had started rolling out the first ColorOS 12 beta to the Find X3 Pro. The update is currently rolling out to Find X3 Pro users in Malaysia and Indonesia, and it brings several new features to the device, including the ones Google introduced in Android 12. In addition, OPPO has announced that it will now offer three years of OS updates on its flagship Find X series.

OPPO isn’t the first manufacturer to announce three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates to its devices. Samsung was the first Android OEM to take this initiative during the Galaxy Note 20 series launch event last year, and the company now promises a similar update timeline for several Galaxy S series, Galaxy Z series, Galaxy Note series, and Galaxy A series devices.

OnePlus and Xiaomi recently followed suit. However, unlike Samsung, they only offer three years of software upgrades and four years of security updates for just a couple of devices. OnePlus has only extended this new support commitment to the OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus 8 series, while Xiaomi currently only offers it for the Xiaomi 11T series.

OPPO is in a similar boat, as its updated software support cycle is only valid for flagship Find X series devices going back to 2019. This doesn’t include the Find X Lite and Find X Neo models, which will only get two Android updates. Similarly, other devices in its lineup, including the Reno, F, and K series, are limited to two major OS upgrades and four years of security updates. Lastly, OPPO’s A series devices are only eligible for one Android update and three years of security updates.

It’s worth noting that Google already offers three years of OS and security updates for its Pixel lineup. But the company is reportedly planning to bump that to five years of support with the upcoming Pixel 6 series.