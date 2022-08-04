Oppo and OnePlus kick off ColorOS 13 public beta recruitment for the Find X5 series, Find N, and OnePlus 10 Pro

Over the last few weeks, Oppo and OnePlus have given a small number of users a chance to experience Android 13 on select devices via early Android 13 developer preview releases. Now, the companies have kickstarted ColorOS 13 public beta recruitment for the Oppo Find X5 series, Oppo Find N, and OnePlus 10 Pro to give even more users a chance to experience the upcoming Android upgrade ahead of the first stable rollout.

According to recent posts on the Oppo and OnePlus community forums, Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro, Find N, and OnePlus 10 Pro users can now enroll in the ColorOS 13 public beta program. Those who enroll in the program will get a chance to test ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 on the aforementioned devices before the update rolls out on the stable channel later this year.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you own an Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro, or Find N, you can enroll in the ColorOS 13 public beta program by heading over to the About device section in the device settings, tapping on the ColorOS version banner at the top, selecting the Trial versions option from the three-dot menu on the following page, and then following the prompts to apply. Before doing any of this, you need to update your phone to the ColorOS 12 release mentioned in the device-specific announcement posts.

OnePlus 10 Pro users also need to follow a similar process to enroll in the ColorOS 13 public beta program. If you’d like to try out an early release of ColorOS 13 on your OnePlus 10 Pro, you can enroll in the beta program by filling out the early adopter application in the About device section in the settings. As with the Oppo devices, you need to update your OnePlus 10 Pro to a specific OxygenOS 12 release to get started.

Note that Oppo and OnePlus are offering limited slots for the ColorOS 13 public beta program, and you might not make the cut. If you get shortlisted, you should receive the ColorOS 13 public beta release via an OTA update five business days after the recruitment ends. It’s also worth mentioning that while the ColorOS 13 public beta enrollment for the OnePlus 10 Pro is currently limited to China, Oppo has opened enrollment in several regions. That’s because OnePlus will offer OxygenOS 13 on global variants of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

We do not recommend enrolling in the ColorOS 13 public beta program if you’re using your Oppo or OnePlus device as your daily driver. The beta release has several known issues that adversely affect day-to-day use. For more details, check out the original announcement posts by following the source links below.

Source: OnePlus, Oppo (1,2,3)