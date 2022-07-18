Oppo brings the affordable Oppo Pad Air and premium Enco X2 TWS earbuds to India

Alongside the Reno 8 series, Oppo today launched the Oppo Pad Air and Enco X2 TWS earbuds in India. The Oppo Pad Air is a mid-range Android tablet featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chip, a 10.36-inch LCD panel with stylus support, a minimal design, and a large 7,100mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. Unlike the Oppo Pad Air, the Enco X2 are premium TWS earbuds featuring a design similar to the Apple AirPods Pro, ANC support, a high-performance DAC, IP54 certification, fast charging, and wireless charging support.

Oppo Pad Air

The Opp Pad Air is a mid-range Android tablet featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chip, 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage. The tablet packs a large 10.36-inch 1200 x 2000 resolution LCD panel that offers stylus support, an 8MP primary camera on the back, and a 5MP selfie shooter.

On the inside, the tablet packs a massive 7,100mAh battery with 18W charging support. The Oppo Pad Air runs an optimized version of ColorOS for tablets based on Android 12, which offers a host of features that will help you make the most of the extra screen real estate.

Oppo Enco X2

Oppo’s Enco line of wireless and TWS earbuds are known for offering a great experience at a relatively affordable price, and the new Enco X2 is no different in that regard. The wireless earbuds feature a Super DBEE coaxial dual-driver system co-created with Dynaudio, a triple-mic setup in each earbud for better noise reduction in calls, and 45dB Active Noise Cancellation with multiple modes.

The earbuds offer a host of other premium features, like a built-in high-performance DAC for lossless streaming over Bluetooth, fast charging and wireless charging support, an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, and automatic multi-device switching support.

Oppo claims that the earbuds can last up to 5 hours on a single charge with ANC turned on and up to 6.5 hours without ANC. We’ll test these claims in our upcoming review of the earbuds, so stay tuned to know if Oppo’s latest TWS earbuds have what it takes to land a spot on our list of the best TWS earbuds.

Pricing & Availability

The Oppo Pad Air will go on sale in India starting July 23. It will be available in two storage configurations priced at:

4GB+64GB: ₹16,999 (~$212)

4GB+128GB: ₹19,999 (~$250)

On the other hand, the Oppo Enco X2 will go on sale in India starting July 25. It will be available at an attractive price of ₹10,999 (~$138).

