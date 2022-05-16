OPPO Pad Air specifications leak ahead of launch

OPPO is set to debut a new Android tablet and it looks like new details about the device have leaked ahead of its official announcement. The OPPO Pad Air isn’t a beast in terms of specifications but should provide an adequate experience, especially at its rumored price point.

The news comes courtesy of MlgmXyysd, who has provided information in the past with regard to other OPPO products and is also an XDA Recognized Developer. The OPPO Pad Air is rumored to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and will have a 5MP front-facing camera and an 8MP camera on the rear. As far as sound goes, the unit will pack four speakers and support Dolby Atoms. As of now, there is no mention of RAM or its internal storage configurations. But according to another source, the tablet will feature a 10.36-inch display, 7,100mAh battery, and will be running Android 12. You can see more details about the OPPO Pad Air below.

OPPO Pad Air Specifications

Specifications OPPO Pad Air SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Display 10.36-inch FHD+ LCD display

2000 x 1200 resolution Camera 8MP rear camera (Hynix HI-846 sensor)

5MP front-facing camera (Hynix HI-556 sensor) Sensors accelerometer

gyroscope

magnetometer Battery 7,100mAh battery Sound 4 speaker system with Dolby Atmos support Software Android 12 Connection USB Type-C 2.0 (OTG Support)

PD / QC 18W (no wireless charging)

As for other details, OPPO does have a booking page for the Pad Air that shows off some of its accessories. Along with a stylus, it looks like a keyboard cover will also be available. Unfortunately, for the time being, it looks to be a China-exclusive at this point. But for those curious, you can head to the booking page to sign up to receive the latest news about the product’s release. The product is set to launch on May 23 and could be priced competitively for 1,000 yuan or around $147 USD.

Source: MlgmXyysd (Twitter)