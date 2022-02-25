OPPO’s first Android tablet offers a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 870, and stylus support

After Xiaomi and Realme, OPPO has become the latest Android OEM to join the tablet league. Alongside the new Find X5 flagship lineup, the Chinese OEM has unveiled its first Android tablet called OPPO Pad. It’s a premium tablet featuring an 11-inch high refresh rate display with stylus support, flagship Snapdragon chipset, powerful speakers, and more.

OPPO Pad: Specifications

Specification OPPO Pad Dimensions and Weight 252.2mm x 163.8mm x 6.99mm/7.05mm (Purple)

507g / 510g (Purple) Display 11-inch LCD (LTPS)

2560 x 1600 WQXGA

120Hz refresh rate

120Hz touch sampling rate

480 nits brightness

HDR10 support SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 1x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 3.2GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 650 GPU RAM and Storage 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage Battery & Charging 6,000 mAh battery

20W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 13MP f/2.2 Front Camera 8MP f/2.0 fixed focus Ports USB Type-C port Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

2×2 MIMO Other features Stylus support

Quad speakers

Dolby Atmos support

Face unlock

Hi-Res Audio

Wireless keyboard support Software ColorOS for Pad based on ColorOS 12 (Android 11)

The OPPO Pad’s design takes inspiration from the Apple iPad Air. The tablet has a metal frame and frosted glass back with rounded corners. The single camera sensor and an LED flash module are placed in the upper right corner, while the OPPO logo is imprinted in the center. The front is occupied by a large 11-inch display with narrow bezels all around. It’s an LCD LTPS panel with 2560 x 1600 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support.

The OPPO Pad is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870, the same chipset that also powers the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro and Huawei MatePad Pro (10.8-inch). The chipset is paired with 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. You’ll find a 13MP f/2.2 main camera on the back while selfie and video calling duties are handled by an 8MP front camera embedded into the right bezel.

The tablet supports OPPO Pencil, which offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, 240Hz sampling rate, and 360-degree incognito touch. The stylus can be used for taking notes and drawing, and it charges wirelessly through the tablet. OPPO also offers a smart external keyboard that magnetically connects to the tablet.

The OPPO Pad runs ColorOS for Pad. The software is based on ColorOS 12 but comes with added productivity features and optimization to take advantage of the tablet’s big screen. You can run two apps side by side, open apps in floating windows, open two instances of the same app in parallel windows, quickly transfer files between your OPPO phone and tablet, and more.

The tablet boasts powerful quad speakers featuring a 2.00cc super-large sound chamber and Dolby Atmos support. It packs an 8,360mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Other notable highlights of the OPPO Pad include face unlock support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C port.

Pricing & Availabiltiy

The OPPO Pad comes in three colors: Black, Silver, and Purple. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY 2,299 ($363) while the top 8GB/256GB variant costs CNY 2,999 ($474). Meanwhile, the OPPO Pencil and smart magnetic keyboard will retail at CNY 499 and CNY 399, respectively. The tablet will go on sale in China starting March 3. There’s no word on when the new tablet will make its way to international markets.