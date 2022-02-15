OPPO partners with Hasselblad to enhance the imaging capabilities of its upcoming flagships

In the weeks leading up to the OnePlus 9 series launch last year, OnePlus confirmed that it had entered a three-year partnership with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad to improve the imaging capabilities of its devices. The OnePlus 9 series was the first smartphone lineup from the company to bear the fruits of this partnership, and it launched with a couple of new features and improvements, including a Hasselblad Pro Mode in the camera app, XPan mode, and more. Following in OnePlus’ footsteps, OPPO has now announced a three-year partnership with Hasselblad, and we expect to see the results of this partnership in the upcoming OPPO Find X5 series.

In a press release on the matter, OPPO says that it will work with Hasselblad over the next three years to co-develop industry-leading camera technologies for its flagship Find series. Talking about the partnership, Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer at OPPO, said, “Following the success of OnePlus and Hasselblad’s collaboration in the past year, we are very pleased to see the partnership enter a new stage of development, giving more users around the world a chance to enjoy the legendary Hasselblad mobile imaging experience. Camera color performance has always been a focus for OPPO and a part of Hasselblad’s DNA. We are very excited to be able to explore the future of Hasselblad Camera for Mobile together.”



OPPO initially plans to leverage Hasselblad’s expertise to improve color tuning on its devices. Then, over the course of the partnership, the company plans to enhance its color calibration solution further and deliver “a consistent natural color performance for OPPO mobile phones to cover all scenarios and across the entire camera system.” The company further reveals that the first device featuring these improvements will launch as part of the next OPPO Find X series lineup in the first quarter of this year.

It’s worth noting that leaked renders of the upcoming OPPO Find X5 Pro have already revealed that the device will feature a Hasselblad-branded camera system, consisting of two 50MP Sony IMX766 sensors (primary and ultra-wide) and a 13MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. The device will also feature OPPO’s new MariSilicon X chip, which features a combination of an advanced NPU, ISP, and multi-tier memory architecture on one chip.

OPPO has also announced that it will be showcasing new products at the upcoming Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona. We expect to see the new Find X5 series devices at the event.