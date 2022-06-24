OPPO Partners with Roland-Garros to Inspire Tennis Fans

Since 2019, OPPO has been a premium partner of Roland-Garros. With this partnership, they’ve had the ability to show off amazing campaigns while inspiring tennis fans with cutting-edge technology. This year, OPPO comes with the new brand proposition “Inspiration Ahead” and uses it as the theme for a campaign that involves capturing the best moments from tennis, with amazing results. The OPPO Find X5 Pro uses its new advanced imaging system to get the best sports action and allows fans to capture true-to-life content of their favorite tennis players.

“Inspiration Ahead means showing confidence and poise when we are moving forward. It encourages us to remain resolved and graceful as we brave the storm and break the stagnation. Participating in sporting events is fantastic for OPPO to convey the mutually inspirational spirit and communicate OPPO’s technology innovation experience with our global users.” -William Liu, OPPO's Vice President and President of Global Marketing

OPPO launched a campaign in pace with Roland-Garros tournament that began in late May, showing off stunning inspirational light painting photos taken globally, captured on the Find X5 Pro. Using the light painting mode from the Long Exposure feature, these types of messages were captured in iconic locations in multiple countries. Passionate fans were able to share their love of the sport with this creative photography style.

As the tournament proceeded, fans were encouraged to share messages of support, using this light photography technique. As the lights went out on the red clay court, the light painting began. Images were shared across social media as this activity took place at the end of each night of the tournament. The stunning visuals were captured by OPPO Find X5 Pro, which enables amazing low-light photography thanks to the dedicated MariSilicon X imaging NPU.

With the new advanced imaging system that debuted with the OPPO Find X5 Pro, tennis fans are able to take professional-level photos with ease. Take advantage of industry-recognized imaging capabilities built into your next smartphone. Capture 4K Ultra Night video with stunning detail and clarity. Snap your favorite tennis athlete in the heat of the action, with the ability to get crystal clear shots even when your subject is moving.

Get the entire court in frame with the Wide-angle camera, which features a first-of-its-kind Five-axis OIS system. This is used to counter handshake, reduce noise and sharpen scenes – guaranteeing tennis fans perfect clarity and sharp shots.

The Inspiration Ahead campaign shows how OPPO strives to inspire tennis fans around the globe to push their limits and achieve success. With the OPPO Find X5 Pro, the company delivered the tools needed to capture the spirit of the sport in an exhilarating way. Save these moments forever with a phone that can truly deliver an unprecedented photography experience.

