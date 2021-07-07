OPPO’s new phone looks like a gaming-oriented Reno 5

In just a few days, OPPO will lift the covers off the new Reno 6 series. The upcoming devices will build upon the success of the Reno 5 series from last year and offer a host of premium features at an affordable price. While the company will, most likely, shelve the Reno 5 series following the launch, it seems like an upcoming OPPO gaming phone will come with a similar design.

91mobiles has spotted an EUIPO certification listing of an upcoming OPPO device that looks like a Reno 5 with a minor design update. The device has a more gamer-y aesthetic, like the ASUS ROG Phone 5 and the Lenovo Legion Phone 2, which leads us to believe that it could be aimed at mobile gamers.

Besides the new back panel design, the phone seems to be pretty much the same as the OPPO Reno 5. It has a rectangular camera module in the top left corner of the back panel with four camera sensors and a flash, the power button on the right edge, and a volume rocker on the left. Over on the bottom, it has a USB Type-C port sandwiched between a 3.5mm headphone jack and a speaker grille. However, unlike the Reno 5, the phone doesn’t feature a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The certification listing doesn’t reveal any details about the phone’s specifications or marketing name. But if the device is aimed at gamers, we expect it to feature flagship hardware. At the moment, OPPO hasn’t shared any details about this unnamed device, but the company may share some details ahead of the launch. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.