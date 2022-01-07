Here’s when your OPPO phone is expected to get ColorOS 12

OPPO unveiled ColorOS 12 in September last year. Since then the company has rolled out the latest version of its custom skin to a bunch of phones including the Find X3 Pro and Find X2 Pro. Most recently, OPPO rolled out stable ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 to the Reno 5 and Reno 6 lineup. Now the company has just shared a new roadmap detailing the next batch of OPPO phones scheduled to receive the ColorOS 12 update.

According to OPPO’s rollout timeline, the Reno 5 5G in Hong Kong and China and the Find X3 Neo in France should start getting the stable ColorOS 12 update from January 17. Meanwhile, the Reno 6Z 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G, Reno 5Z, and F19 Pro+ are set to receive an Android 12 update starting Jan 18.

The following OPPO phones will be receiving the stable ColorOS 12 update this month:

January 17, 2022 OPPO Find X3 Neo 5G (France) Reno 5 5G (Hong Kong SAR, China)

January 18, 2022 OPPO Reno 6Z 5G (Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, the UAE) OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G (India, Thailand) OPPO Reno 5 Pro (Pakistan) OPPO Reno 5Z 5G (the UAE, Saudi Arabia) OPPO F19 Pro+ (India)

January 20, 2022 OPPO A73 5G (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Italy, France)



OPPO also shared a timeline for the ColorOS 12 beta rollout for a bunch of mid-range phones. The company will open up a beta program for the Reno 5F, Reno 4 Pro, F19 Pro, and more in February. Meanwhile, owners of the Reno 5 Lite, Reno 4 Pro 5G, Reno 4Z 5G, OPPO A94, and so on will be able to try out an Android 12 beta sometime in March.

As per OPPO’s timeline, the following devices are scheduled to receive a beta update: