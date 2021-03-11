OPPO Reno 10x Zoom and Reno 2 F receive stable Android 11 update with ColorOS 11, while Reno 2 gets the beta

OPPO is updating the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom and Reno 2 F to ColorOS 11, the latest version of its custom skin based on Android 11. Back in January, the Chinese OEM opened up an Android 11 beta program for these phones, allowing select Reno 2 F and Reno 10x Zoom users to test drive the early software and provide their feedback to the software development team. With the stable release now rolling out to everyone, existing beta participants will no longer receive any further beta builds and will be moved to the stable channel.

In two separate forum posts over at ColorOS‌ Community, the company has announced the stable rollout of Android 11 and ColorOS 11 for the smartphone duo. The update has already started hitting the Reno 10x Zoom devices in India and Indonesia in the form of software version CPH1919EX_11_F.40, while the Reno 2 F’s update (build CPH1989EX_11_F.11) is limited to India so far. If you haven’t received an update notification yet, you can head to Settings > Software Updates to see if it’s available for download.

OPPO has also kickstarted the ColorOS 11 beta initiative for the Reno 2 in India and Malaysia. To apply for the beta, ensure that you are on CPH1907EX_11_C.45 firmware. Then, head on over to Settings > Software Update > Settings Icon > Apply for Beta, and then follow the guide to apply. There is a quota in place, so act quickly if you are interested.

ColorOS 11 brings a massive overhaul to the overall look and feel of OPPO’s custom Android UI and, as we noted in our review, looks far more aesthetically pleasing than the previous iterations of ColorOS. The update brings along a plethora of new features, such as dark mode customizability, three-finger translation with Google Lens, FlexDrop, Super Power Saving Mode, Private System, and more.