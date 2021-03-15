OPPO Reno 2 Z receives ColorOS 11 beta based on Android 11

Since December 2020, OPPO has followed a routine in which at the start of each month, the company releases a list of OPPO devices that are going to receive the ColorOS 11 update in the following weeks. This month, the company detailed its plans to rollout ColorOS 11 for several new OPPO phones, including the Reno 2F, Reno 10X Zoom, A91, Reno 2, and Reno 2 Z. Just as promised, the company rolled out a stable Android 11 update with ColorOS 11 to the Reno 10x zoom and Reno 2 F and opened up a beta initiative for the Reno 2. Now, the company is bringing the latest flavor of its software to one more device: Reno 2 Z.

OPPO is kicking off ColorOS 11 beta program for the Reno 2 Z, allowing select device owners in India to test drive the new software and provide their feedback to the company. If you have a Reno 2 Z and would like to try out ColorOS 11 based on Android 11, you’ll have to enroll your device in the beta program. To do so, go to Settings > Software update > click on the gear icon located in the upper right corner > click “Apply for Beta Version“ and follow the on-screen instructions. OPPO says it will review your application within a week. If your application gets accepted, you will receive the beta software via an OTA shortly after. The last date for applying for the beta program is March 18th. For more details check out OPPO’s announcement thread.

ColorOS 11 brings many exciting changes to the table including new theming options, improvements to Always on Display, new customizations for the default launcher, Google Lens integration into Smart Sidebar, Flex Drop, Super Power Saving mode, improved dark mode, and a whole lot more.

OPPO hasn’t detailed when it plans to release the stable ColorOS 11 for the Reno 2 Z. But seeing that the beta version is now out for the device, it shouldn’t take too long.