OPPO Reno 2 Z and OPPO A91 start receiving stable ColorOS 11 update with Android 11

OPPO’s ColorOS 11 update train has now reached the Reno 2 Z and OPPO A91. Both phones have started receiving the stable ColorOS 11 update based on Android 11. This is in line with the update timeframe shared by OPPO earlier this week, which said the stable update rollout for both devices was just around the corner.

The stable ColorOS 11 update has gone live for Reno 2 Z users in India. This long-awaited update has been under beta testing since last month, but it’s only now that the company is making it available to the public at large. If you haven’t yet received an OTA notification on your Reno 2 Z, you can also trigger it manually. To do so, head to Settings > Software Updates > click on the gear icon in the top right corner > tap “Official Version Application” and then click on the “Apply now”. You should receive the new update shortly after.

Meanwhile, the OPPO A91 in Indonesia is also receiving the stable ColorOS 11 update. The update should be rolling out in batches over the new few days, but if you don’t want to wait, OPPO’s official announcement post recommends going through the above steps to instantly receive the update.

After installing the latest update, OPPO Reno 2 Z and A91 owners can look forward to all the latest Android 11 and ColorOS 11 features, including Chat Bubbles, one-time permission for the camera and microphone, new dark mode, improvements to Always on Display, Flex Drop, Super Power Saving Mode, and much more. You can learn about all the new features in ColorOS 11 in our full review.

OPPO has been doing a rather good job rolling out Android 11 to its portfolio. The company has already updated many of its premium and mid-range smartphones to the latest version and will be expanding the rollout to more devices. In the coming weeks, OPPO plans to open up ColorOS 11 beta for the OPPO Reno Z, A5, 2020, A9 2020, A73 5G, and A53.