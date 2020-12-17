OPPO Reno 4 5G is getting the ColorOS 11 stable update with Android 11

OPPO ships their smartphones with ColorOS, a custom Android skin that emphasizes on minimal UI and flat icons. The latest iteration of ColorOS, ColorOS 11, is based on Android 11 and it packs in features such as dark mode customizability, three-finger translation with Google Lens, Super Power Saving Mode, and a revamped Quick Settings design. The update is already available on a number of OPPO phones via stable channel, and the company had promised to add more devices to the roster in December. Making good on its promise, the Chinese OEM has now begun rolling out the much-awaited update to the OPPO Reno 4 5G.

The initial stable Android 11 build for the OPPO Reno 4 5G is tagged as CPH2091_11_C.01, and it is currently available for download in Australia. Those running ColorOS 7 based CPH2091_11_A.31 or a higher build should be able to download the update by visiting Settings > Software Updates and clicking on Trial Version from the gear menu. Despite saying “Trial Version”, the option now leads to the stable build, thus existing beta users can seamlessly perform the transition.

As with the previous ColorOS 11 releases for other devices, this will be a phased rollout with only a small batch of devices initially receiving the OTA. If no critical issues crop up in the first phase and everything looks smooth, the rollout will gradually be expanded to more devices over the coming days.

If you own the “Pro” variant of the OPPO Reno 4 5G and are wondering if you’ll get the update, here’s a list of countries where the official version of ColorOS 11 is available at this moment. Note that the company has yet to start a full-fledged OTA rollout for the Pro model, hence you need to manually submit a request to download the build.

Source: ColorOS Community