OPPO Reno 5 4G Global version detailed in a hands-on video

Hot on the heels of the OPPO Reno 5 series launch in China earlier this month, OPPO is now gearing up to launch the Reno 5 4G for global markets. The phone was spotted on multiple certification websites including NBTC, EEC, and TKDN a few weeks ago, hinting at the imminent launch, and now a hand-on video released by an Indonesian YouTuber has given us our first look at this upcoming smartphone.

An Indonesian tech YouTube channel called Nextren Grid has posted a hands-on video of the OPPO Reno 5 4G (Global) variant which shows off the overall design and display of the smartphone. As you can see in the video, the design of the OPPO Reno 5 is very identical to the Reno 4 but the YouTuber mentions OPPO has made several subtle changes to the material which makes for a very different hand feel — in particular, he mentions the back of the Reno 5 4G feels more textured and rougher than the Reno 4. The phone will be available in at least two colors: Starry Black and Fantasy White.

Although the video didn’t get into other nitty-gritty of the hardware, a separate leak from well-known leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore has revealed some key specifications of the Reno 5 4G. As per Sudhanshu, the Reno 5 4G will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of flash storage. In the camera department, the Reno 5 4G will have four rear cameras comprised of a 64MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth, and 2MP macro sensors. Finally, the phone will pack a 4,310mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and will run Android 11 out-of-the-box with ColorOS v11.1 on top.

OPPO Reno5 (4G) for global markets -6.4″, FHD+, AMOLED, 90Hz

-Snapdragon 720G

-64MP + 8MP Wide + 2MP Depth + 2MP Macro

-44MP

-4310mAh, 50W SuperVOOC

-In-Display FPS

-8GB + 128GB

-Android 11, ColorOS v11.1

-171gm

-Starry Black, Fantasy Whitehttps://t.co/9LriJQRQ7D pic.twitter.com/JovdGOZNtJ — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) December 24, 2020

Overall, the Reno 5 4G doesn’t seem to be a whole lot different than the Reno 4 Pro Global, which launched in July, with the only difference between the two being the primary camera, battery, and charging speed.

OPPO hasn’t yet shared any information on when it plans to launch the Reno 5 4G in global markets. However, seeing that the phone has already reached into the hands of some YouTubers, it shouldn’t be long before we hear an official announcement from OPPO.