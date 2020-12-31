OPPO launches the Reno 5 4G with the Snapdragon 720G and 50W fast charging

Oppo has officially launched the Oppo Reno 5 4G in Vietnam, a 4G version of the standard Reno 5 that launched in China earlier this month. The device was spotted in a hands-on video just last week, indicating an imminent launch, and now, it’s finally official. The OPPO Reno 5 4G will be launching in more markets globally, but so far, it’s only available in Vietnam. Broadly speaking, the Reno 5 4G is basically a repurposed Reno 4 Global with some minor hardware and visual refresh.

Reno 5 4G: Specifications

Specification Reno 5 4G Dimensions and Weight 159.1 mm x 73.3 mm x 7.7 mm (Mysterious Black) x 7.8 mm (Multi-Colored Silver)

171g Display 6.4-inch AMOLED

2400 x 1080 (FHD+)

90Hz refresh rate

410 PPI

DCI-P3: 93.28% coverage SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G: 2 x Cortex-A76 @ 2.3GHz 6 x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 618 GPU (750MHz) RAM and Storage 8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 4,220 mAh battery

50W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 64MP, f/1.7

64MP, f/1.7 Secondary: 8MP wide-angle, 119° field-of-view

8MP wide-angle, 119° field-of-view Tertiary: 2MP, f/2.4, macro

2MP, f/2.4, macro Quarternary: 2MP, f/2.4, depth Front Camera 44MP, f/2.4 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual-SIM

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

USB OTG Security In-display fingerprint scanner Software ColorOS 11.1 with Android 11

As far as the design and looks are concerned, the Reno 5 4G is impeccably similar to the last year Reno 4, with the only point of differentiation being the hole-punch design and the size of the fourth rear camera on the back. A 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display dominates the front of the Reno 5 4G with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The primary camera sees an upgrade from a 48MP sensor to a 64MP f/1.7 one. The 8MP wide-angle, 2MP depth and 2MP macro sensors remain the same. So is the chipset, with the device still using the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with Adreno 618 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB flash storage.

A 4,220mAh battery provides the juice, and a 50W fast charger ensures you can refill the tank in no time. Elsewhere, we see Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM support, in-display fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Out-of-the-box, the phone runs ColorOS 11.1 with Android 11 on top.

Pricing & Availability

The OPPO Reno 5 4G comes in two colors, Mysterious Black and Multi-Colored Silver. It’s priced at 8,690,000 VND (~$375) and is available for purchase from OPPO’s online store, Vittel Store, FPT Shop, and a bunch of other retailers. OPPO hasn’t shared any details about when it plans to bring the device to more markets, including India and Europe.