OPPO launches the Reno 5 Pro 5G phone and Enco X TWS earbuds in India

Chinese smartphone giant, OPPO, announced its Reno series in April 2019. Focussed on style and camera performance, the Reno series has already been updated to its fifth generation in less than two years. Last month, OPPO launched the Reno 5 series with 5G across all models in China, followed by Reno 5 4G in certain Asian countries. And today, the company is launching its Reno 5 Pro 5G in India with Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset. With the smartphone, OPPO has also launched the Enco X TWS earbuds in the country.

OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G (Global)

Last year when OPPO launched the OPPO Reno 4 Pro globally, it lacked 5G connectivity and was somewhat of a downgrade in terms of specifications as compared to the Chinese variant. This time around, however, the OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G global variant is exactly the same as the one launched by OPPO in China.

Externally, the OPPO Reno 5 Pro features a 6.5-inch curved Super AMOLED display with a single hole-punch at the top left corner. The display has a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a peak brightness of 1100nits and is HDR10+ certified, which means it can play HDR content not only on YouTube but also on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

On the rear side, the OPPO Reno 5 Pro now uses a matte glass back, and the surface underneath it comprises micro pyramids that lead to a shimmering effect on the Astral Blue variant. Simultaneously, the Starry Black finish resembles the rather muted and satiny surface we found during our OPPO Reno 4 Pro 4G review.

One of the major focuses of this smartphone is the rear camera and its video functionality. The OPPO Reno 5 Pro features a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP monochrome camera. On the front, the Reno 5 Pro features a 32MP selfie camera. It supports a host of influencer-centric features such as:

AI Color Portrait to isolate the foreground and the background by showing the latter in monotone. This applies to both photos and videos

to isolate the foreground and the background by showing the latter in monotone. This applies to both photos and videos AI Highlight Video for better HDR in videos

for better HDR in videos Dual-View Video to capture videos from front and back cameras simultaneously

to capture videos from front and back cameras simultaneously Ultra-steady Video for AI-powered EIS on primary front and back cameras as well as the ultra-wide camera

for AI-powered EIS on primary front and back cameras as well as the ultra-wide camera 960fps slow-mo video

Inside, the OPPO Reno 5 Pro rocks a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus which is a 7nm octa-core chipset with inbuilt 5G support. The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Reno 5 Pro is powered by a 4350mAh battery and supports OPPO’s 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 proprietary charging technology. The smartphone also comes with a supported charging brick within the box.

In terms of software, the OPPO Reno 5 Pro runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. At the moment, this appears to be the only smartphone running the stable version of ColorOS 11 globally.

OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G XDA Forums

OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G Specifications

Specification OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G Build Dimensions & Weight Weight: 173g

Thickness: 7.6mm Display 6.5″ Super AMOLED 20:9 FHD+

Single Punch-hole Display

90Hz refresh rate

Up to 180 Hz touch sampling rate

HDR10+

1100nit peak brightness SoC MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ RAM & Storage 8GB + 128GB Battery & Charging 4350mAh

65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Security In-display fingerprint

Face Unlock Rear Camera(s) 64MP primary camera

8MP ultra-wide-angle camera

2MP macro camera

2MP mono camera

Video: [email protected], [email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/30fps

Front Camera(s) 32MP Port(s) USB-C Connectivity 5G FDD/TDD,

LTE-TD, LTE FDD, GSM, WCDMA

Dual SIM Support

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

GNSS: BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS Software ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

OPPO Enco X TWS

The OPPO Enco X is the most advanced TWS launched globally by OPPO yet. It comes with a design similar to the AirPods Pro with audio tuned in partnership with Dynaudio. Like the much cheaper OPPO Enco W51, the Enco X supports Active Noise Cancellation and LHDC Bluetooth codec along with SBC and AAC.

The Enco X TWS comes with wireless charging and touch-controlled gestures. It will be available in black and white color options. The earphones are already available in Europe and you can read our OPPO Enco X Review for more details.

Price & Availability

The OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G is priced at ₹35,990 (~$490) in India while the Enco X earbuds are priced at ₹9,990 (~$135).

The devices will be available in India starting January 22nd, 2020.