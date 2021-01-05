The OPPO Reno 5 Pro with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 Plus launches in India in 2 weeks

Chinese OEM OPPO debuted the Reno 5 5G series in China last month. Shortly after the launch, the company launched the Reno 5 4G in a few Asian markets, which featured a few minor upgrades over the Reno 4 Global. While the Reno 5 4G is yet to make it to India, the company is now gearing up to launch the Reno 5 Pro 5G in the country.

The OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G will be launched in India on January 18th, according to a new product page on the company’s website. The device will feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 Plus chip, a curved 90Hz high refresh rate display, and 65W fast wired charging support. Although OPPO has a history of launching two different devices with the same marketing name in and outside of China, the specifications highlighted on the product page lead us to believe that the Reno 5 Pro 5G coming to India may be the same as the Chinese variant.

Ready to experience the next best thing of the 5G world?

Get your hands on the fabulous and truly limitless #OPPOReno5Pro with 5G connectivity, futuristic videography capabilities and other infinite features. #LiveTheInfinite

Know more: https://t.co/KiM3VMc41v pic.twitter.com/pPQ14lX0oL — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) January 5, 2021



If that’s the case, then the upcoming device will feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (via GSMArena). It will feature a quad-camera setup, with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Over on the front, the device will include a 32MP selfie shooter.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus on the Reno 5 Pro 5G will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Other specifications will include an in-display fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1. On the software front, the device will run ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box.

It’s worth noting that the OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G will be one of the first MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus powered devices to land in India, and it will likely be followed by similar offerings from Xiaomi, Realme, and Vivo.