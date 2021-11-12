Here’s what the upcoming OPPO Reno 6 Lite looks like

After launching the OPPO Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro in Europe earlier this year, OPPO is now gearing up to launch another Reno 6 series device. Ahead of the launch, leaked renders of the device have surfaced online, giving a close look at its design.

The OPPO Reno 6 Lite renders come from renowned leaker Evan Blass, and they give us a look at both the front and back of the device. As you can see, the Reno 6 Lite looks pretty much like the other two devices in the Reno 6 lineup, featuring a rectangular camera island and curved edges on the back. The camera island houses three sensors and an LED flash. In addition, it includes branding that confirms that the device will feature a 48MP primary camera. Over on the front, the Reno 6 Lite features a hole-punch display with a chunky bottom bezel.

Although the renders don’t reveal much else about the Reno 6 Lite, a leaked marketing video of the device has confirmed that it will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, an FHD+ AMOLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. In addition, the video reveals that the device will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, 6GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, and two 2MP sensors accompanying the 48MP primary camera.

[Exclusive] OPPO Reno6 Lite commercial for Europe, confirming design & key specs of the phone. -AMOLED FHD+ Display with Punch-Hole

-5000mAh Battery

-33W Fast Charging

-In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

-Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

-6GB + virtual 5GB RAM, 128GB ROM

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/A5hMRpmadz — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) November 6, 2021

At the moment, OPPO hasn’t released any official information about the Reno 6 Lite. However, we expect the company to announce the device in the coming weeks. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as the device goes on sale.

