OPPO’s Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6 5G finally arrive in Europe

After launching the Reno 6 series in China and India in the first half of 2021, OPPO is finally bringing its affordable flagship series to Europe. The company today detailed the pricing and availability of the Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6 5G for the European markets.

OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G First Impressions: Renovating its Predecessor

The OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G heading to Europe (via GSMArena) isn’t the same as the one sold under the same name in India, though. It’s actually the rebranded version of the Chinese Reno 6 Pro+ and packs the Snapdragon 870 SoC and a different camera setup. The phone is priced at €800 for the lone 12GB/256GB variant and goes on sale in select European markets starting today. The phone comes in Arctic Blue and Lunar Grey colors.

In terms of specifications, the OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G packs a 6.55-inch AMOLED 90Hz display, Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 50MP primary shooter, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The OPPO Reno 6 5G, on the other hand, doesn’t suffer from any naming confusion as it’s exactly the same as the Indian and Chinese models. It comes in a single 8GB/128GB memory configuration and is priced at €500. Color options include Arctic Blue and Stellar Black.

The OPPO Reno 6 5G and Reno 6 Pro 5G will be available from Amazon, Boulanger, MediaMarkt, and carriers like Deutsche Telekom, Orange, TIM, Vodafone, and Telefonica.

OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6 5G: Specifications