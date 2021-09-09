OPPO’s Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6 5G finally arrive in Europe
After launching the Reno 6 series in China and India in the first half of 2021, OPPO is finally bringing its affordable flagship series to Europe. The company today detailed the pricing and availability of the Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6 5G for the European markets.

The OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G heading to Europe (via GSMArena) isn’t the same as the one sold under the same name in India, though. It’s actually the rebranded version of the Chinese Reno 6 Pro+ and packs the Snapdragon 870 SoC and a different camera setup. The phone is priced at €800 for the lone 12GB/256GB variant and goes on sale in select European markets starting today. The phone comes in Arctic Blue and Lunar Grey colors.

In terms of specifications, the OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G packs a 6.55-inch AMOLED 90Hz display, Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 50MP primary shooter, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The OPPO Reno 6 5G, on the other hand, doesn’t suffer from any naming confusion as it’s exactly the same as the Indian and Chinese models. It comes in a single 8GB/128GB memory configuration and is priced at €500. Color options include Arctic Blue and Stellar Black.

The OPPO Reno 6 5G and Reno 6 Pro 5G will be available from Amazon, Boulanger, MediaMarkt, and carriers like Deutsche Telekom, Orange, TIM, Vodafone, and Telefonica.

OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6 5G: Specifications

SpecificationReno 6 Pro 5GReno 6 5G
Dimensions & Weight
  • 160.8 x 72.5 x 8mm
  • 188g
  • 156.8 x 72.1 x 7.6mm
  • 182g
Display
  • 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED
  • 2400 x 1080
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • HDR10+
  • 1100nits peak brightness
  • 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED
  • 2400 x 1080p
  • 20:9 aspect ratio
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • HDR 10+ certified
  • 750nits peak brightness
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
    • 1x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 3.2GHz
    • 3x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
  •  Adreno 650 GPU
  • MediaTek Dimensity 900
    • 2x ARM Cortex-A78 @up to 2.4GHz
    • 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @up to 2GHz
  • Mali G78 MC-4
RAM & Storage
  • 12GB RAM
  • 256GB storage
  • MicroSD card support
  • 8GB RAM with expansion support
  • 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
Battery & Charging
  • 4,500mAh
  • 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging
  • 4300mAh battery
  • 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging
SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint scannerSide-mounted fingerprint scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • 50MP f/1.8 primary camera
  • 13MP f/2.4 telephoto, 2x optical zoom
  • 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide
  • 2MP f/2.4 macro
  • 64MP f/1.7 primary camera, PDAF
  • 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera
  • 2MP f/2.4 macro camera
Front Camera(s)32MP f/2.432MP f/2.4
Port(s)
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Audio
  • Dolby Atmos support
  • Dolby Atmos support
Connectivity
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax dual-band Wi-Fi
  • GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
  • Dual-SIM
  • 5G
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax dual-band Wi-Fi
  • GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
  • Dual-SIM
  • 5G
SoftwareColorOS 11.3 (Android 11)ColorOS 11.3 (Android 11)
Other Features
  • Under display fingerprint scanner
  • Under display fingerprint scanner

