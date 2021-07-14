The Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro are OPPO’s latest attempt at affordable flagships
OPPO has launched the 6th iteration of its Reno series in India — the Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro 5G. While the Reno 6 is a premium mid-range offering, the Reno 6 Pro offers flagship-grade specifications. The Reno series has had a few good phones in the past, including the recently launched Reno 5 Pro that offered a good price to performance ratio. With the Reno 6 series, OPPO has mainly focused on tweaking a few things here and there and improving on the shortcomings of the Reno 5 series.

OPPO Reno 6 & Reno 6 Pro 5G: Specifications

SpecificationOPPO Reno 6 5GOPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G
Dimensions & Weight
  • 156.8 x 72.1 x 7.6mm
  • 182g
  • 160 x 73.1 x 7.6mm
  • 177g
Display
  • 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED
  • 2400 x 1080p
  • 20:9 aspect ratio
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • HDR 10+ certified
  • 6.5-inch FHD+ 3D Curved OLED
  • 2400 x 1080p
  • 20:9 aspect ratio
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • HDR 10+ certified
SoC
  • MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Mali G78 MC-4
  • MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Mali G77 MC-9
RAM & Storage
  • 8GB RAM with expansion support
  • 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
  • 12GB RAM with expansion support
  • 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
Battery & Charging
  • 4300mAh battery
  • 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging
  • 4500mAh battery
  • 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging
SecurityIn-display fingerprint scannerIn-display fingerprint scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • 64MP f/1.7 primary camera, PDAF
  • 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera
  • 2MP f/2.4 macro camera
  • 64MP f/1.7 primary camera, PDAF
  • 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera
  • 2MP f/2.4 macro camera
  • 2MP f/2.4 retro portrait caamera
Front Camera(s)32MP f/2.432MP f/2.4
Port(s)USB 3.1 Type-CUSB 3.1 Type-C
AudioDolby Atmos supportDolby Atmos support
Connectivity
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax dual-band Wi-Fi
  • GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
  • Dual-SIM card slots
  • 5G
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax dual-band Wi-Fi
  • GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
  • Dual-SIM card slots
  • 5G
SoftwareColorOS 11.3ColorOS 11.3

Both the phones in the Reno 6 series aim to offer a premium experience, especially with the design and build quality. The Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro are slim smartphones that do not feel bulky and fit into the hand easily. They’re lightweight, too and the Reno 6 Pro’s curved display and back seamlessly integrates into the frame, making it even more comfortable to grip.

Reno 6 series phones

OPPO is known to experiment with different designs and patterns on the back of their phones, and they’ve done exactly that with the Reno 6 series as well. While the phones come in two color options — Stellar Black and Aurora — the Aurora variant is the one that stands out from the crowd. It changes color based on the light falling on it and has a shimmering or almost glowing look in certain lighting conditions.

The Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro have a few things in common, like the camera setup. Both phones feature a 64MP primary camera with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor. The Reno 6 Pro gets an additional portrait camera. For selfies, the phones pack a 32MP front-facing camera. Even the display resolution and refresh rate on both phones are the same — 1080p at 90Hz, with both of them being OLED panels. But the Reno 6 Pro, being the more premium phone, gets a 3D curved display that looks and feels better.

OPPO Reno 6 and 6 Pro shown in two colors

The Reno 6 and 6 Pro score high in terms of performance as they feature MediaTek’s Dimensity series of chipsets. The base Reno 6 gets the MediaTek Dimensity 900 capable of solid performance, while the higher-end Reno 6 Pro is powered by the flagship Dimensity 1200. The Reno 6 series offers 65W fast charging support in the form of OPPO’s SuperVOOC 2.0 tech, which takes just a little over half an hour to top up the batteries on both phones.

Pricing & Availability

The OPPO Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro will be available in two color options – Stellar Black and Aurora – and will be sold via Flipkart and at OPPO’s offline stores. The Reno 6 will be available at a starting price of ₹29,990 for the 8/128GB variant, while the more premium Reno 6 Pro will retail for ₹39,990 for the 12/256GB variant. The Reno 6 Pro will go on sale in India on 20th July, while the Reno 6 will go on sale on 29th July.

