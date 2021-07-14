The Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro are OPPO’s latest attempt at affordable flagships
OPPO has launched the 6th iteration of its Reno series in India — the Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro 5G. While the Reno 6 is a premium mid-range offering, the Reno 6 Pro offers flagship-grade specifications. The Reno series has had a few good phones in the past, including the recently launched Reno 5 Pro that offered a good price to performance ratio. With the Reno 6 series, OPPO has mainly focused on tweaking a few things here and there and improving on the shortcomings of the Reno 5 series.
OPPO Reno 6 & Reno 6 Pro 5G: Specifications
|Specification
|OPPO Reno 6 5G
|OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Security
|In-display fingerprint scanner
|In-display fingerprint scanner
|Rear Camera(s)
|Front Camera(s)
|32MP f/2.4
|32MP f/2.4
|Port(s)
|USB 3.1 Type-C
|USB 3.1 Type-C
|Audio
|Dolby Atmos support
|Dolby Atmos support
|Connectivity
|Software
|ColorOS 11.3
|ColorOS 11.3
Both the phones in the Reno 6 series aim to offer a premium experience, especially with the design and build quality. The Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro are slim smartphones that do not feel bulky and fit into the hand easily. They’re lightweight, too and the Reno 6 Pro’s curved display and back seamlessly integrates into the frame, making it even more comfortable to grip.
OPPO is known to experiment with different designs and patterns on the back of their phones, and they’ve done exactly that with the Reno 6 series as well. While the phones come in two color options — Stellar Black and Aurora — the Aurora variant is the one that stands out from the crowd. It changes color based on the light falling on it and has a shimmering or almost glowing look in certain lighting conditions.
The Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro have a few things in common, like the camera setup. Both phones feature a 64MP primary camera with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor. The Reno 6 Pro gets an additional portrait camera. For selfies, the phones pack a 32MP front-facing camera. Even the display resolution and refresh rate on both phones are the same — 1080p at 90Hz, with both of them being OLED panels. But the Reno 6 Pro, being the more premium phone, gets a 3D curved display that looks and feels better.
The Reno 6 and 6 Pro score high in terms of performance as they feature MediaTek’s Dimensity series of chipsets. The base Reno 6 gets the MediaTek Dimensity 900 capable of solid performance, while the higher-end Reno 6 Pro is powered by the flagship Dimensity 1200. The Reno 6 series offers 65W fast charging support in the form of OPPO’s SuperVOOC 2.0 tech, which takes just a little over half an hour to top up the batteries on both phones.
Pricing & Availability
The OPPO Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro will be available in two color options – Stellar Black and Aurora – and will be sold via Flipkart and at OPPO’s offline stores. The Reno 6 will be available at a starting price of ₹29,990 for the 8/128GB variant, while the more premium Reno 6 Pro will retail for ₹39,990 for the 12/256GB variant. The Reno 6 Pro will go on sale in India on 20th July, while the Reno 6 will go on sale on 29th July.