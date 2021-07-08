ColorOS 11.3 on the OPPO Reno 6 series will include several new features

OPPO unveiled the new Reno 6 series in China earlier in May. The series consisted of three phones: the Reno 6, Reno Pro, and Reno 6 Pro+. Now, the company is gearing up to bring at least two phones from the lineup to India.

OPPO confirmed today it would launch the regular Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro in India on July 14. Both models will be offered in two distinct colorways: Aurora and Stellar Black, and will feature an Anti Glare (AG) glass back and metal frame.

Similar to the Chinese models, the Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro will come running ColorOS 11.3, the latest iteration of OPPO’s custom skin. While not a massive upgrade, ColorOS 11.3 brings along several enhancements aimed at improving the gaming experience and overall performance. This includes the new Game Focus mode, Quick Startup, Hyperboost 4.1, and the RAM expansion feature.

In terms of specifications, the Reno 6 and 6 Pro aren’t expected to differ too much from the Chinese models. That means we can expect the vanilla Reno 6 to sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED 90Hz display, MediaTek Diemensity 900 SoC, triple rear cameras featuring the 64MP primary shooter, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The Reno 6 Pro, on the other hand, will pack a slightly bigger 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It will be powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. On the back, the Reno 6 Pro will sport a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide cam, and two 2MP depth and macro sensors. It will also pack a bigger 4,500mAh battery and support 65W fast charging.

The only bits that remain unknown at this stage are pricing and availability. But with the official launch taking place just next week, we won’t have to wait long to find that out.