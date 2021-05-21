OPPO Reno 6 series renders and specs leaked ahead of launch
OPPO is preparing the Reno 6 series for a launch at the end of May, and ahead of the announcement, details have been leaked. The new information includes some specs, along with renders that give us a good look at three different models.

Evan Blass shared images of the Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and Reno 6 Pro+, showcasing the different designs in the new series from OPPO. The images allege the entry model will feature an iPhone 12-like design with flat edges. The 6.55-inch Full HD+ display features slim bezels and a hole-punch for the front-facing camera; there’s a chin, but it’s very minimal.

Around back is a triple-camera setup, which Gadgets360 said will feature a 64MP primary sensor. The device is expected to be available in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB of storage. The device is also said to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port with support for 65W fast charging.

The Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro+ are expected to feature designs that are similar to a lot of today’s high-end Android phones. Instead of flat edges, the edges are more rounded with a display that’s slightly curved. The renders show that both devices will feature a quad-camera setup, with the Reno 6 Pro+ sporting a 50MP main sensor (Sony IMX766).

The Reno 6 Pro is expected to feature specs that are largely similar to the Reno 6, including the same screen size. It’s unclear if the display of the Reno 6 Pro+ will be larger than the two other devices in the series, but it’s expected to have the best specs of the three, with Gadgets360 claiming it’ll feature a Snapdragon 870 chip, 65W fast charging, and a display with 90Hz refresh rate.

OPPO previously said it will unveil the Reno 6 series on May 27, which is a week from today. With these renders and specs, there’s not much else we need to know, save for the price and release date.

