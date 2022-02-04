OPPO Reno 7 series lands in India alongside the OPPO Watch Free

As expected, OPPO today officially unveiled the Reno 7 series in India. While the Reno 7 series in China featured three models, the company is only bringing the regular Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro to India, skipping the Reno 7 SE. Alongside new smartphones, OPPO has also launched the OPPO Watch Free in India. Here’s what you need to know.

OPPO Reno 7 series: Specifications

Specification OPPO Reno 7 Pro OPPO Reno 7 5G Dimensions & Weight 158.2 x 73.2 x 7.5mm

180g NA

173g Display 6.55-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (1080 x 2400)

90Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling rate

HDR10+ support

99.94% DCI-P3 coverage

920nit peak brightness 6.43-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (1080 x 2400)

90Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling rate

HDR10+ support

DCI-P3 wide color gamut

800nit peak brightness SoC MediaTek 1200-MAX Octa-core (up to 3.0GHz)

ARM G77 MC9 GPU Mediatek Dimensity 900 2x ARM Cortex-A78 @up to 2.4GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @up to 2GHz

ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

TSMC 6nm process RAM & Storage 12GB RAM

256GB UFS 3.1 storage 8GB RAM

256GB UFS 2..2 storage Battery & Charging 4,500mAh battery

65W fast charging 4,500mAh battery

65W fast charging Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary : 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera

: 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera Secondary : (Unspecified) f/2.2, ultra-wide

: (Unspecified) f/2.2, ultra-wide Tertiary: 2MP macro Primary : 64MP f/1.7 main camera

: 64MP f/1.7 main camera Secondary : 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide

: 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide Tertiary: 2MP macro Front Camera(s) 32MP f/2.2 32MP f/2.2 Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C

3.5mm audio jack Connectivity 5G NR

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type C 5G NR

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type C Software Android 11 with ColorOS 12 Android 11 with ColorOS 12

Reno 7 Pro

The Reno 7 Pro is the most powerful of the duo and packs a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate in an iPhone 13-style boxy design. Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 MAX chipset, which is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 flash storage. A triple camera setup is on the back, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX766 1/1.56-inch primary shooter, an unspecified ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. Over on the front, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX709 camera that handles the selfie and video calling duties.

The Reno 7 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports fast charging via a 65W charger. Other notable highlights include an “X-Axis Linear Motor” for improved haptics, an in-display fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6. The phone runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Reno 7 5G

The regular Reno 7 5G in India is different than the one launched in China. For one, it’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 778. Secondly, it offers a slightly faster charging speed at 65W compared to the Chinese model which tops out at 60W. Barring these differences, the rest of the specifications are identical. You get a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. On the back, we have a triple camera setup, featuring a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. Rounding up the rest of the specs is an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

OPPO Watch Free

The OPPO Watch Free is an entry-level smartwatch. It offers a 1.64-inch AMOLED color display, 100+ workout modes, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, an optical blood oxygen sensor, sleep monitoring, and up to 14 days of battery life.

Pricing & Availability

The OPPO Reno 7 series goes on sale in India starting February 17 from Flipkart. The Reno 7 Pro comes in Startrails Blue and Starlight Black colors and will be available at ₹39,999 for the single 12GB/256GB model. Meanwhile the regular Reno 7 5G comes in a single 8GB/256GB model and is priced at ₹28,999. Finally, the OPPO Watch Free will retail for ₹5,999 but no sale date has been provided by OPPO yet.