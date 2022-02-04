OPPO Reno 7 series lands in India alongside the OPPO Watch Free
As expected, OPPO today officially unveiled the Reno 7 series in India. While the Reno 7 series in China featured three models, the company is only bringing the regular Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro to India, skipping the Reno 7 SE. Alongside new smartphones, OPPO has also launched the OPPO Watch Free in India. Here’s what you need to know.
OPPO Reno 7 series: Specifications
In-display fingerprint scanner
Reno 7 Pro
The Reno 7 Pro is the most powerful of the duo and packs a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate in an iPhone 13-style boxy design. Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 MAX chipset, which is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 flash storage. A triple camera setup is on the back, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX766 1/1.56-inch primary shooter, an unspecified ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. Over on the front, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX709 camera that handles the selfie and video calling duties.
The Reno 7 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports fast charging via a 65W charger. Other notable highlights include an “X-Axis Linear Motor” for improved haptics, an in-display fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6. The phone runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 11 out of the box.
Reno 7 5G
The regular Reno 7 5G in India is different than the one launched in China. For one, it’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 778. Secondly, it offers a slightly faster charging speed at 65W compared to the Chinese model which tops out at 60W. Barring these differences, the rest of the specifications are identical. You get a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. On the back, we have a triple camera setup, featuring a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. Rounding up the rest of the specs is an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Wi-Fi 6 support.
OPPO Watch Free
The OPPO Watch Free is an entry-level smartwatch. It offers a 1.64-inch AMOLED color display, 100+ workout modes, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, an optical blood oxygen sensor, sleep monitoring, and up to 14 days of battery life.
Pricing & Availability
The OPPO Reno 7 series goes on sale in India starting February 17 from Flipkart. The Reno 7 Pro comes in Startrails Blue and Starlight Black colors and will be available at ₹39,999 for the single 12GB/256GB model. Meanwhile the regular Reno 7 5G comes in a single 8GB/256GB model and is priced at ₹28,999. Finally, the OPPO Watch Free will retail for ₹5,999 but no sale date has been provided by OPPO yet.