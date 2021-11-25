OPPO’s new Reno 7 lineup features iPhone 13-like boxy design, MediaTek 1200-Max chipset and up to 65W fast charging
November 25, 2021 12:15pm Comment

OPPO’s new Reno 7 lineup features iPhone 13-like boxy design, MediaTek 1200-Max chipset and up to 65W fast charging

After weeks of leaks and teasing, OPPO today finally unveiled the new Reno 7 series, featuring the Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, and Reno 7 SE. All three phones are launching first in China, with the international launch likely coming early next year.

OPPO Reno 7 series: Specifications

SpecificationsReno 7 ProReno 7Reno 7 SE
Dimensions and Weight
  • 158.2 x 73.2 x 7.5mm
  • 180g
  • 156.8 x 72.1 x 7.6mm
  • 185g
  • 160.2 x 73.2 x 7.5mm
  • 171g
Display
  • 6.55-inch AMOLED
  • FHD+ (1080 x 2400)
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • 180Hz touch sampling rate
  • HDR10+ support
  • 99.94% DCI-P3 coverage
  • 800nit peak brightness
  • 6.43-inch AMOLED
  • FHD+ (1080 x 2400)
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • 180Hz touch sampling rate
  • HDR10+ support
  • DCI-P3 wide color gamut
  • 800nit peak brightness
  • 6.43-inch AMOLED
  • FHD+ (1080 x 2400)
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • 180Hz touch sampling rate
  • HDR10+ support
  • DCI-P3 wide color gamut
  • 600nit peak brightness
SoC
  • MediaTek 1200-MAX
    • Octa-core (up to 3.0GHz)
  • ARM G77 MC9 GPU
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
  • Adreno 642L
  • 6nm process
  • Mediatek Dimensity 900
    • 2x ARM Cortex-A78 @up to 2.4GHz
    • 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @up to 2GHz
  • ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
  • TSMC 6nm process
RAM and Storage
  • 8GB/12GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage
  • 8GB/12 RAM
  • 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage
    • 8GB RAM
    • 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera
  • Secondary: (Unspecified) f/2.2, ultra-wide
  • Tertiary: 2MP macro
  • Primary: 64MP f/1.7 main camera
  • Secondary: 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide
  • Tertiary: 2MP macro
  • Primary: 48MP main camera
  • Secondary: 2MP depth
  • Tertiary: 2MP macro
Front Camera
  • 32MP f/2.2
  • 32MP f/2.2
  • 16MP f/2.4
Battery
  • 4,500mAh battery
  • 65W fast charging
  • 4,500mAh
  • 60W fast charging
  • 4,500mAh
  • 33W fast charging
Connectivity 
  • 5G NR
  • NFC
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • USB Type C
  • 5G NR
  • NFC
  • Wi-FI AC
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • USB Type C
  • 5G NR
  • NFC
  • Wi-FI AC
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • USB Type C
Other features
  • Under-display fingerprint reader
  • Under-display fingerprint reader
  • Under-display fingerprint reader
Software
  • Android 11 with ColorOS 12
  • Android 11 with ColorOS 12
  • Android 11 with ColorOS 12

Reno 7 Pro

The Reno 7 Pro is the most powerful of the trio (via GSMArena). It flaunts a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The panel offers up to 800 nits brightness, HDR10+ support, and 99.94% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage. The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200-Max chipset, paired with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage.

Reno 7 Pro 5G in four colors

On the back, you’ll find three cameras and an LED flash housed inside a large rectangular module. The setup consists of a 50MP Sony IMX766 1/1.56-inch primary shooter, an unspecified ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. Over on the front, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX709 camera handling the selfie and video calling duties.

The Reno 7 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 11.

Reno 7

The Reno 7 sits between the Pro and SE model. It looks quite similar to the Pro model but has a smaller display, a Snapdragon processor, and a different main camera.

OPPO Reno 7 shown in four colors

The Reno 7 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. Like the Pro model, the Reno 7 features a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. It has the same 4,500mAh battery, but it charges slower at 60W.

Reno 7 SE

OPPO Reno 7 SE shown in four colors

The Reno 7 SE is the most affordable offering in the lineup. It has the same 6.43-inch display as the regular model, MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, a 48MP main camera, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Pricing & Availability

The Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, and Reno 7 SE will go on sale in China on December 17 at the following prices:

  • Reno 7 Pro
    • 8GB + 256GB — CNY 3,999
    • 12GB + 256GB — CNY 2,399
  • Reno 7
    • 8GB + 128GB — CNY 2,699
    • 8GB + 256GB — CNY 2,999
    • 12GB + 256GB — CNY 3,299
  • Reno 7 SE
    • 8GB + 128GB — CNY 2,199
    • 8GB + 256GB — CNY 2,399

Tags MediaTek Dimensity 1200OPPO Reno 7

About author

Kishan Vyas
Kishan Vyas

A loyal Android user since Android 2.1 Eclair. Direct inquiries to [email protected]

Load Comments