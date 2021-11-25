OPPO’s new Reno 7 lineup features iPhone 13-like boxy design, MediaTek 1200-Max chipset and up to 65W fast charging

After weeks of leaks and teasing, OPPO today finally unveiled the new Reno 7 series, featuring the Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, and Reno 7 SE. All three phones are launching first in China, with the international launch likely coming early next year.

OPPO Reno 7 series: Specifications

Specifications Reno 7 Pro Reno 7 Reno 7 SE Dimensions and Weight 158.2 x 73.2 x 7.5mm

180g 156.8 x 72.1 x 7.6mm

185g 160.2 x 73.2 x 7.5mm

171g Display 6.55-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (1080 x 2400)

90Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling rate

HDR10+ support

99.94% DCI-P3 coverage

800nit peak brightness 6.43-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (1080 x 2400)

90Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling rate

HDR10+ support

DCI-P3 wide color gamut

800nit peak brightness 6.43-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (1080 x 2400)

90Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling rate

HDR10+ support

DCI-P3 wide color gamut

600nit peak brightness SoC MediaTek 1200-MAX Octa-core (up to 3.0GHz)

ARM G77 MC9 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 642L

6nm process Mediatek Dimensity 900 2x ARM Cortex-A78 @up to 2.4GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @up to 2GHz

ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

TSMC 6nm process RAM and Storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR4 RAM

256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage 8GB/12 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage 8GB RAM 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage

Rear Camera Primary : 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera

: 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera Secondary : (Unspecified) f/2.2, ultra-wide

: (Unspecified) f/2.2, ultra-wide Tertiary: 2MP macro Primary : 64MP f/1.7 main camera

: 64MP f/1.7 main camera Secondary : 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide

: 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide Tertiary: 2MP macro Primary : 48MP main camera

: 48MP main camera Secondary : 2MP depth

: 2MP depth Tertiary: 2MP macro Front Camera 32MP f/2.2 32MP f/2.2 16MP f/2.4 Battery 4,500mAh battery

65W fast charging 4,500mAh

60W fast charging 4,500mAh

33W fast charging Connectivity 5G NR

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type C 5G NR

NFC

Wi-FI AC

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type C 5G NR

NFC

Wi-FI AC

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type C Other features Under-display fingerprint reader Under-display fingerprint reader Under-display fingerprint reader Software Android 11 with ColorOS 12 Android 11 with ColorOS 12 Android 11 with ColorOS 12

Reno 7 Pro

The Reno 7 Pro is the most powerful of the trio (via GSMArena). It flaunts a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The panel offers up to 800 nits brightness, HDR10+ support, and 99.94% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage. The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200-Max chipset, paired with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage.

On the back, you’ll find three cameras and an LED flash housed inside a large rectangular module. The setup consists of a 50MP Sony IMX766 1/1.56-inch primary shooter, an unspecified ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. Over on the front, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX709 camera handling the selfie and video calling duties.

The Reno 7 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 11.

Reno 7

The Reno 7 sits between the Pro and SE model. It looks quite similar to the Pro model but has a smaller display, a Snapdragon processor, and a different main camera.

The Reno 7 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. Like the Pro model, the Reno 7 features a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. It has the same 4,500mAh battery, but it charges slower at 60W.

Reno 7 SE

The Reno 7 SE is the most affordable offering in the lineup. It has the same 6.43-inch display as the regular model, MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, a 48MP main camera, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Pricing & Availability

The Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, and Reno 7 SE will go on sale in China on December 17 at the following prices: