OPPO’s new Reno 7 lineup features iPhone 13-like boxy design, MediaTek 1200-Max chipset and up to 65W fast charging
After weeks of leaks and teasing, OPPO today finally unveiled the new Reno 7 series, featuring the Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, and Reno 7 SE. All three phones are launching first in China, with the international launch likely coming early next year.
OPPO Reno 7 series: Specifications
Reno 7 Pro
The Reno 7 Pro is the most powerful of the trio (via GSMArena). It flaunts a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The panel offers up to 800 nits brightness, HDR10+ support, and 99.94% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage. The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200-Max chipset, paired with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage.
On the back, you’ll find three cameras and an LED flash housed inside a large rectangular module. The setup consists of a 50MP Sony IMX766 1/1.56-inch primary shooter, an unspecified ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. Over on the front, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX709 camera handling the selfie and video calling duties.
The Reno 7 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 11.
Reno 7
The Reno 7 sits between the Pro and SE model. It looks quite similar to the Pro model but has a smaller display, a Snapdragon processor, and a different main camera.
The Reno 7 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. Like the Pro model, the Reno 7 features a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. It has the same 4,500mAh battery, but it charges slower at 60W.
Reno 7 SE
The Reno 7 SE is the most affordable offering in the lineup. It has the same 6.43-inch display as the regular model, MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, a 48MP main camera, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
Pricing & Availability
The Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, and Reno 7 SE will go on sale in China on December 17 at the following prices:
- Reno 7 Pro
- 8GB + 256GB — CNY 3,999
- 12GB + 256GB — CNY 2,399
- Reno 7
- 8GB + 128GB — CNY 2,699
- 8GB + 256GB — CNY 2,999
- 12GB + 256GB — CNY 3,299
- Reno 7 SE
- 8GB + 128GB — CNY 2,199
- 8GB + 256GB — CNY 2,399