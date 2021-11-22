The OPPO Reno 7 looks a lot like the OnePlus Nord N20

OPPO’s upcoming Reno 7 series has been subject to some heavy leaks over the past few weeks. Now ahead of the official launch, leaked renders of the Reno 7 and Reno 7 have surfaced, giving us the best look at the new phones.

Leaked renders of the Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro come courtesy of Evan Blass (@evleaks), and they provide the best look yet at the two phones. The Reno 7 adopts an iPhone 13-style boxy design, which is quickly becoming a growing trend among Android OEMs. As you can see in the images below, the phone has a flat display, flat back panel, and flat sides. The overall design of the Reno 7 is quite similar to the recently-leaked OnePlus Nord N20.

A triple camera setup is visible on the back, with the OPPO logo imprinted in the bottom right corner. Volume buttons are on the left frame, while the power button is on the right side. The bottom houses the USB Type C connector with the SIM tray and the speaker grille on either side.

In a separate leak, Ishaan Agarwal has shared renders of the Reno 7 Pro and some key specifications of the regular and Pro models. The Reno 7 Pro seems to feature a similar flat-edge design to the regular Reno 7, but it has a larger camera module on the back, housing four cameras.

In terms of hardware, the vanilla Reno 7 is rumored to pack a high refresh AMOLED display, Snapdragon 778G SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Pro model is rumored to house a MediaTek 1200 SoC-MAX SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

The OPPO Reno 7 series is officially launching in China on November 25, so we won’t have to wait long to find out what the new phones have in store for us.