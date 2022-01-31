OPPO Reno 7 series is launching in India this week

In November last year, OPPO unveiled the Reno 7 series, consisting of the Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, and Reno 7 SE. At the time, the new lineup was limited to the Chinese market, with no word on subsequent global availability. That changes today as the Chinese smartphone maker has now confirmed that it’s bringing its new smartphone series to global markets as soon as next week.

OPPO India today revealed that the Reno 7 series is launching in India in early February. The online launch event will take place on February 4 at 12 PM IST. It’s unclear whether the company will bring all three models to the Indian market or just the regular and Pro models. In any case, with the event less than a week away at this point, we won’t have to wait too long to find that out.

The Reno 7 Pro 5G will be the most powerful and feature-packed offering in the lineup. It sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the back, you’ll find a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP IMX766 primary shooter, an ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 65W, capable of fully charging the battery in just 31 minutes. OPPO says the phone also has an “X-Axis Linear Motor” for improved vibration feedback and an “AI Frame Rate Stabilizer” feature that monitors the “system’s performance in real-time to manage frame rate stability during gaming.”

Assuming the regular Reno 7 5G is the same as the Chinese model, it should pack a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G. It also has a triple rear camera system on the back but with different sensors: a 64MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro lens. The regular model also has a 4,500mAh battery but a slightly slower charging speed at 60W.

The Reno 7 series will run the latest version of OPPO’s custom skin out of the box: ColorOS 12. However, it’s unclear whether the underlying software will be based on Android 12 or Android 11.