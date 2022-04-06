The Oppo Reno 8 might be the OnePlus 10 that never was

The OnePlus 10 Pro has finally been released internationally, and even though new OnePlus devices have historically offered regular and ‘Pro’ versions, there’s no regular OnePlus 10 this time around. However, we might have an idea of what the regular OnePlus 10 could have been, thanks to a new leak for the Oppo Reno 8.

OnePlus and Oppo are both brands under the same parent company (BBK Electronics Corporation), and often share phone designs — each OnePlus phone usually has a corresponding Oppo phone with a similar or identical look. For example, last year’s Oppo Reno 7 looked almost exactly like the OnePlus Nord N20.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Digital Chat Station, a reliable leaker on Weibo, has now shared a press render and some specifications for the upcoming Oppo Reno 8. The phone bears a striking resemblance to the OnePlus 10 Pro, though it’s not identical — the Reno 8 reportedly has a smaller screen (6.55 inches vs 6.7 inches), and there’s no Hasselblad branding on the side of the camera array. The 50MP primary camera and corner hole-punch camera lines up with the OnePlus 10 Pro, and the black color is seemingly identical to the black OnePlus 10 Pro. The leak didn’t share any other colors, if they exist, but the OnePlus 10 Pro is also available in ‘Emerald Forest’ green.

Given the smaller screen and similar layout, it seems likely this is the design OnePlus planned to use for the non-Pro OnePlus 10, or at least the same device frame. The upcoming Reno 8 won’t use OxygenOS, though, as Oppo’s phones use the slightly-different ColorOS software experience.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, 80W wired fast charging (limited to 65W in North America), 50W wireless charging, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and three rear cameras. The phone uses Oppo’s ColorOS 12.1 in China, and OxygenOS 12.1 everywhere else, both of which are based on Android 12.

Source: Weibo

Via: Twitter