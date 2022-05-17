Get an early look at the OPPO Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+

OPPO is set to announce its latest affordable smartphone lineup, the Reno 8 series on May 23. But, prior to its launch, it appears that the floodgates have been opened, as numerous unofficial renders of the phone and its specifications have hit the internet. After the initial leak, it seems like OPPO has joined in the festivities, giving us an official early look at the upcoming OPPO Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+.

The OPPO Reno 8 series will feature three models

This isn’t our first time hearing about OPPO’s Reno 8 series, with rumors beginning to swirl nearly a month ago. During that time, it was attached to an unreleased OnePlus handset. But as we can see now, things look a bit different. While style is always subjective, the new renders of the phones look much cleaner than what we’ve previously seen. Despite there being a large camera array housing three sensors and a flash, the smartphone’s back panel seamlessly envelopes the camera hump, giving it a unique look. The Reno8 will arrive in three colors and also looks to be quite thin.

Unfortunately, we don’t get to see much of the front of the phone on OPPO’s website. Luckily, other leaked renders have shed light on the front – no pun intended. Evan Blass, otherwise known as @evleaks on Twitter, has posted images that show us the front of the device. On the front of the Reno 8, we get a large display that has a fairly large chin. The display features a cutout for the front-facing camera.

As for specifications, OPPO’s website has listed two models ahead of the launch. Both models will have 256GB of internal storage, with the key difference being that one packs 8GB RAM, while the other features 12GB RAM.

We have talked a lot about the Reno 8, but OPPO does have plans to release three handsets on May 23. For now, we just have the names: OPPO Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to get the full details. The Reno 8 family of handsets will most likely be sold in Asia, but it might expand to other parts of the world at a later date.