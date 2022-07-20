Oppo Reno 8 Pro Unboxing: What’s in the box?

Oppo’s Reno 8 series has finally arrived in the Indian market. The premium mid-rangers — the Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro — come with some noteworthy changes under the hood, meaning they aren’t the same Reno 8 series devices that arrived in China earlier this year. The Indian variant of the Reno 8 Pro, for instance, is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100-Max chip instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 found inside the Chinese variant.

It’s not necessarily a deal-breaker as the Reno 8 Pro still comes with a lot of bells and whistles to offer a decent package for the price. If you’re interested in buying this phone and are wondering about the box contents, then here’s a quick look at everything you get inside the retail box:

What’s inside the Oppo Reno 8 Pro retail box?

The box of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes with the following content:

Oppo Reno 8 Pro (in the color you’ve chosen)

80W SuperVOOC charger

USB-A to USB-C cable

SIM ejection tool

Region-specific documentation, including Quick Start Guide

Basic TPU/silicon case

Basic Screen Protector (pre-applied)

The Reno 8 Pro, as you can see, comes with a decent set of items inside the retail box. Oppo continues to remain one of the few manufacturers to offer a charger inside the box. In this case, you get an 80W SuperVOOC fast charger. Notably, the phone also comes with a transparent TPU case and a pre-applied screen protector for some basic protection out of the box.

Well, that’s everything you get inside the retail box of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro. This device is available to purchase in Glazed Green and Glazed Black colorways and it starts at ₹45,999 (~$575) for the base variant in India. You can select the purchase link above to find the best price for it online.

Oppo also debuted the Enco X2 TWS in India alongside the Reno 8 series smartphones and we think it’s a great accessory to pair with your new phone. You can read our Oppo Enco X2 review to learn more about these earbuds.