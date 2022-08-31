Oppo’s Reno 8 series makes its way to the U.K. and Europe

After landing in India this July, Oppo’s Reno 8 series has finally made its way to the U.K. and Europe. The lineup includes three devices featuring mid-range hardware along with a few premium features. In case you missed our previous coverage of the Reno 8 series, here’s a quick refresher.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is the most premium device of the bunch, featuring a 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 50MP triple camera setup on the back, along with a 32MP selfie shooter.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Reno 8 Pro will go on sale in the U.K. for £599 starting September 1, and it will be available in Glazed Green and Glazed Black colorways. In Ireland, the device will be available for €749 sometime later in the month.

Oppo Reno 8

The regular Oppo Reno 8 is a step down from the Pro model, and it features a 6.43-inch 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300 SoC, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It also comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 50MP triple camera setup on the back, along with a 32MP selfie shooter. However, its ultra-wide camera is inferior to the one on the Pro model.

The Reno 8 will be available for £419 in the U.K. starting September 1, and it will come in Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black colorways. In Ireland, the device will go on sale sometime later in the month for €529.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite

The Reno 8 Lite is the most affordable option out of the lot. It features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. While it packs a similar 4,500mAh battery, it only offers 33W wired fast charging support. Other noteworthy features include a 64MP primary camera, a 16MP selfie shooter, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Reno 8 Lite will be available for purchase in the U.K. at £319 starting September 1. It also comes in two colorways — Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum. The device will be available for €369 in Ireland sometime in September.

Along with the Reno 8 series, Oppo has launched the Oppo Pad Air, Band 2, and Enco X2 TWS earbuds in the U.K. The Oppo Pad Air is a budget-friendly Android tablet with a 10.36-inch 2K display, a Snapdragon 680 chip, and a 7,100mAh battery. It’s priced at £239, and it will go on sale starting September 1 through Amazon UK and Oppo’s online store. The premium Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds will go on sale later in the month and will be available for £169, while the affordable Oppo Band 2 will go on sale in July for £59.99.